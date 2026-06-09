Plenty! awarded Green Grants funds Jun 9, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Plenty! Inc. in Floyd County has been awarded $1,000 from Keep Virginia Beautiful as part of the statewide nonprofit’s Green Grants program. kAmtG6CJ DAC:?8[ 8@G6C?>6?E[ ?@?AC@7:E[ 4:G:4 2?5 D6CG:46 @C82?:K2E:@?D 24C@DD ':C8:?:2 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ 2AA=J 7@C 8C2?ED C2?8:?8 7C@> Sd__ E@ S`[___ E@ DFAA@CE AC@;64ED E92E 2=:8? H:E9 z66A ':C8:?:2 q62FE:7F=’D >:DD:@?] vC@FAD 42? DF3>:E AC@;64E AC@A@D2=D F?56C E96 7@==@H:?8 42E68@C:6Di {:EE6C !C6G6?E:@?[ #64J4=:?8 U2>Aj (2DE6 #65F4E:@?[ r:82C6EE6 {:EE6C !C6G6?E:@? U2>Aj #64J4=:?8[ r@>>F?:EJ q62FE:7:42E:@?[ 2?5 t?G:C@?>6?E2= t5F42E:@?] %96 =2EE6C 42E68@CJ H2D ?6H 7@C a_ae]k^Am kAm“(:E9 vC66? vC2?ED[ H6 42? DFAA@CE 2 G2C:6EJ @7 4C62E:G6 AC@;64ED E92E >66E E96 F?:BF6 ?665D 2?5 AC:@C:E:6D @7 4@>>F?:E:6D] (6 4@?E:?F6 E@ 36 :?DA:C65 3J E96 4@==64E:G6 :>A24E @7 vC66? vC2?ED 2?5 9@H :E 3C:?8D A6@A=6 E@86E96C :? 4@>>@? AFCA@D6 E@ >2<6 E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ 4=62?6C[ 8C66?6C[ 2?5 >@C6 G:3C2?E[” D2JD rC:DE: {2HE@?[ z66A ':C8:?:2 q62FE:7F=’D tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Marion's ArtWalk to feature Ned Johnson's artwork, music by Wayne Dunford Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Savannah Guthrie shares new message about missing mother Nancy Guthrie kAm!=6?EJP :D 2 ?@?AC@7:E H9@D6 >:DD:@? :D E@ C65F46 7@@5 :?D64FC:EJ :? u=@J5 r@F?EJ] xE @A6C2E6D 2 `f\24C6 72C> 2?5 FD6D @C82?:4 AC24E:46D E@ DFDE2:? E96 =2?5’D 962=E9 2?5 5:DEC:3FE6D 4=62?[ 962=E9J 7@@5 J62C\C@F?5[ D6G6? 52JD 2 H66<]k^Am kAm%96 ?@?AC@7:E H:== FD6 7F?5:?8 7C@> E96 2H2C565 vC66? vC2?E 7@C :ED w@8 w62G6? !C@8C2>] %9C@F89 E9:D !C@8C2>[ !=6?EJP A2CE?6CD H:E9 =@42= A:8 72C>6CD E@ C6D4F6 DFCA=FD 7@@5[ EC2?D7@C>:?8 :E :?E@ ?FEC:E:@FD A@C<[ 2?5 C64J4=6D A24<28:?8 >2E6C:2=D] %96 w@8 w62G6? !C@8C2> 4=@D6D E96 =@@A @? 7@@5 H2DE6 2?5 C64J4=:?8 2?5 :?DA:C6D 2 >@C6 4:C4F=2C 64@?@>J]k^Am kAm$:?46 a_``[ z66A ':C8:?:2 q62FE:7F= 92D 2H2C565 @G6C Sbe_[___ :? 7F?5:?8 E@ DFAA@CE 6?G:C@?>6?E2= :>AC@G6>6?E AC@;64ED 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion The playwright of “The Coolest Hometown” and the team gearing up to stage its production is hoping more community members will join their endeavor. Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Leaders of the foundation working to restore Smyth County’s Octagon House described Saturday’s event as the beginning of a new chapter. Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Smyth County’s real estate tax bills often add to individuals’ financial stress around the holidays since they come due in December. Now, the …