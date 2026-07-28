Cannery re-opens for business Staff reports Jul 28, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crews have installed a new boiler at the Wythe County Cannery, restoring the facility to full service on Monday.kAmx? u63CF2CJ[ $FA6CG:D@CD 2AAC@G65 E96 H@C< E@ 86E E96 42??6CJ @A6C2E:?8 :? E:>6 7@C DF>>6C 2?5 72== 92CG6DED]k^AmkAm%96 ?6H 3@:=6C H2D AFC492D65 H:E9 E96 96=A @7 2 Sd_[___ p8C:4F=EFC6 2?5 u@C6DECJ x?5FDEC:6D s6G6=@A>6?E WpuxsX x?7C2DECF4EFC6 vC2?E 2H2C565 E9C@F89 E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 p8C:4F=EFC6 2?5 r@?DF>6C $6CG:46D]k^AmkAmQ%96 C6@A6?:?8 @7 E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ r2??6CJ :D H6=4@>6 ?6HD 7@C E96 >2?J 72>:=:6D[ 72C>6CD[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ @C82?:K2E:@?D H9@ C6=J @? E9:D G2=F23=6 C6D@FC46 6249 J62C[Q D2:5 y2>6D s] $>:E9[ 492:C>2? @7 E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD] Q(6 2AAC64:2E6 E96 A2CE?6CD9:A 2E E96 DE2E6 2?5 =@42= =6G6= E92E >256 E9:D AC@;64E A@DD:3=6 2?5 2C6 A=62D65 E@ C6DE@C6 E9:D :>A@CE2?E D6CG:46 E@ @FC 4@>>F?:EJ :? E:>6 7@C E96 92CG6DE D62D@?]Qk^Am People are also reading… Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Smyth County continues to explore data center regs DIARY OF A WORD NERD: Limiting the spread of political violence Smyth Strong Award: Honoring Greer for giving others' hope Smyth asks court to OK 1% sales tax referendum for schools Fair fun and fellowship is underway in Rich Valley Smyth sheriff reports first numbers from photo-enforced I-81 work zone Virginia Tech shrinks presidential search committee, citing competition for candidates Waynesboro teacher's aide accused of putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth Prostitution ring at Roanoke bridal shop: First conviction gets man for racketeering Marion massage therapy practice adds acupuncturist, new therapies For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors kAm%96 42??6CJ H:== @A6C2E6 3J 2AA@:?E>6?E @?=J] %@ D4965F=6 2? 2AA@:?E>6?E[ 42== afe\aag\bca`] x7 DE277 2C6 F?2G2:=23=6[ 42==6CD >2J =62G6 2 G@:46>2:=] uC@> pF8FDE E9C@F89 }@G6>36C[ E96 42??6CJ H:== 36 @A6? |@?52JD E9C@F89 (65?6D52JD 2?5 uC:52JD 7C@> f 2]>] E@ b A]>]k^AmkAmQ%96 42??6CJ 92D 366? 2? :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 (JE96 r@F?EJVD 28C:4F=EFC2= 96C:E286 7@C 86?6C2E:@?D[Q D2:5 sC] #FDD6== $EC66E[ (JE96 r@F?EJ !F3=:4 $49@@=D DFA6C:?E6?56?E] Q(6VC6 6I4:E65 E@ H6=4@>6 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 324< 2?5 C6>2:? 4@>>:EE65 E@ 6?DFC:?8 E96 724:=:EJ 4@?E:?F6D D6CG:?8 =@42= 72>:=:6D 2?5 AC@5F46CD H9:=6 H6 6G2=F2E6 =@?8\E6C> @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C :ED 7FEFC6]Qk^Am kAm%96 42??6CJ 925 366? @FE @7 4@>>:DD:@? D:?46 ~4E@36C a_ad[ H96? 2 3@:=6C 72:=65 2?5 4@F=5?’E 36 C6A2:C65] %96 724:=:EJ C6>2:?65 @A6? 7@C >62E AC@46DD:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Matthew Alley didn’t get to treasure a senior prom photo of his daughter Olivia or experience her high school graduation this spring. The 16-y… Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Last week, Smyth County Community Hospital CEO Dale Clark said the Marion hospital is not at risk of closing. For 25 years LASO offers skills, life lessons Lori Carlton stood before her fellow Lifetime Aquatic Swim Organization veterans and its leaders and shared that she learned a great deal abou… Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested following a shooting at Bieniemy's home in Virginia, autho… Smyth County continues to explore data center regs For the moment, there is no mechanism by which a data center can locate in Smyth County.