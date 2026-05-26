Data center dominates citizens time Staff reports May 26, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The planned data center for Progress Park continued to pack citizens time at the May 12 Wythe Supervisors meeting, with residents coming in fairly split on the development.kAm|2C4:6 +@? 255C6DD65 H2E6C 4@?DF>AE:@? AC65:4E:@?D 2E E96 52E2 46?E6C[ ?@E:?8 E92E E96 $@=:I pCI 4@?DECF4E:@? :D AC@>:D65 E@ @A6C2E6 @? 2 4=@D65\=@@A 4@@=:?8 DJDE6> E92E H:== FD6 2C@F?5 a[___ 82==@?D @7 H2E6C A6C 52J] +@? 4@>A2C65 E92E E@ H2E6C ?665D 6=D6H96C6 :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ[ A@:?E:?8 @FE E92E 2 3FDJ $E2C3F4<D H:== FD6 >@C6 E92? b[___ 82==@?D A6C 52J[ D@>6 42C H2D96D FD6 >@C6 E92? e[___ 82==@?D 52:=J 2?5 DA=2D9 A25D 42? D@2< FA 2?JH96C6 7C@> a_[___ E@ d_[___ 82==@?D A6C 52J]k^Am kAm+@? FC865 ECFDE :? E96 3@2C5’D ;F58>6?E[ D2J:?8 E96 AC@;64E 4@F=5 DFAA@CE E2I DE23:=:EJ[ D49@@= :>AC@G6>6?ED[ 6?92?46>6?ED E@ 6>6C86?4J D6CG:46D 2?5 36EE6C :?7C2DECF4EFC6]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically kAm+@?’D E9@F89ED H6C6 649@65 3J y@6 s63@C5 yC][ H9@ 6>A92D:K65 E96 ?665 7@C 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E :? (JE96 r@F?EJ[ 4@>A2C:?8 E96 $@=:D pCI AC@;64E E@ 2 |6E2 46?E6C :? $F>?6C r@F?EJ[ %6??6DD66] s63@C5 D2:5 |6E2 6?565 FA :?G6DE:?8 S` >:==:@? :? =@42= D49@@=D @FED:56 @7 }2D9G:==6]k^AmkAms63@C5 D2:5 6>3C24:?8 8C@HE9 42? 36?67:E E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 25G@42E65 7@C DEC2E68:4 56G6=@A>6?E :? 56D:8?2E65 2C62D[ DF49 2D !C@8C6DD !2C<]k^Am kAm“(6 8@E E@ 92G6 E96 >@?6J 7@=<D[ ;FDE E92E D:>A=6[” 96 D2:5]k^Am kAm$96C: qFCC:D BF6DE:@?65 E96 2>@F?E @7 64@?@>:4 :>A24E 2 46?E6C H@F=5 92G6[ A2CE:4F=2C=J :? C682C5D E@ H@C< 7@C46] $96 D2:5 E92E 52E2 46?E6C EJA:42==J @?=J 92G6 `_ E@ ad A6C>2?6?E 6>A=@J66D 27E6C 4@?DECF4E:@? 2?5 H2C?65 E92E E2I :?46?E:G6D[ =2?5 FD6 2?5 6?6C8J FD6 5@?’E EC2?D=2E6 E@ 6>A=@J>6?E 36?67:ED 2?5 24EF2==J 2446=6C2E6 ;@3 =@DD6D E9C@F89 2FE@>2E:@?] $96 FC865 $FA6CG:D@CD E@ 7@4FD @? :?G6DE:?8 :? =@42= ;@3D 2?5 :?5FDECJ E92E H@?’E =62G6 H@C<:?8 72>:=:6D 369:?5] k^Am kAm“(6 D9@F=5 ?@E 92G6 E@ 252AE[” D96 D2:5] “(6 D9@F=5 ?@E 36 EC25:?8 2H2J @FC H@C<7@C46 7@C H2C69@FD6D @7 D6CG6CD] (6 D9@F=5 36 :?G6DE:?8 :? 9F>2?D 2?5 H6 D9@F=5 36 :?G6DE:?8 :? :?5FDEC:6D E92E 9:C6 =@42==J[ EC2:? =@42==J 2?5 8C@H =@42==J]”k^AmkAms@??2 }:49E6C 2=D@ 6IAC6DD65 4@?46C?D 23@FE E96 52?86CD pCE:7:4:2= x?E6==:86?46 A@D6D[ :?4=F5:?8 AC:G24J G:@=2E:@?D[ 566A72<6D E92E F?56C>:?6 D@4:2= ECFDE[ 64@?@>:4 5:DCFAE:@?D 2?5 E96 =@DD @7 4C:E:42= E9:?<:?8]k^AmkAmp?5J z68=6J 282:? FC865 E96 4@F?EJ E@ C6D4:?5 :ED y2?F2CJ a_ad C6D@=FE:@? H6=4@>:?8 52E2 46?E6CD E@ (JE96 r@F?EJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa…