Floyd teams sweep states Jun 9, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Floyd County High School boys and girls swept the state outdoor track and field team championships Saturday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.kAm$2EFC52J’D H2D E96 7:CDE 6G6C @FE5@@C EC24< 2?5 7:6=5 E62> 4C@H? 7@C E96 u=@J5 8:C=D[ >2?J @7 H9@> 925 2=C625J E2<6? 2 DE2E6 E:E=6 :? E96 72== H:E9 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ]k^AmkAm%96 u=@J5 r@F?EJ 8:C=D E@E2=65 ed A@:?ED 2E E96 EH@\52J >66E] {66 H2D D64@?5 H:E9 ea A@:?ED] #257@C5 H2D 7@FCE9]k^AmkAmu@C E96 qF772=@ 3@JD[ E96 $2EFC52J H:? H2D 2 C6A62E 7C@> H:??:?8 =2DE J62C] u=@J5’D 3@JD A:=65 FA eg A@:?ED] qCFE@? H2D D64@?5 H:E9 dc A@:?ED] #257@C5 H2D E9:C5] v=6?G2C E:65 7@C D6G6?E9]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Marion's ArtWalk to feature Ned Johnson's artwork, music by Wayne Dunford Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Savannah Guthrie shares new message about missing mother Nancy Guthrie kAmp>@?8 E96 u=@J5 3@JD[ tE92? zC2?EK[ qC2J56? wJ=E@?[ sC6H z6:E9 2?5 +6A9JC (9:E6 7:?:D965 D64@?5 :? E96 cIc__ C6=2J[ 4=@4<:?8 :? 2E bib_]ea]k^AmkAmu=@J5’D tE92? zC2?EK H2D E9:C5 :? E96 b__ 9FC5=6D[ DE@AA:?8 E96 4=@4< 2E c_]fe]k^AmkAm#6282? {J?49 =65 E96 qF772=@ 8:C=D H:E9 2 H:? :? E96 c__ >6E6CD 2?5 g__ >6E6CD] {J?49 4=@4<65 :? 2E dg]ag :? E96 c__ 2?5 ai`h]gh :? E96 g__]k^AmkAm%96 u=@J5 r@F?EJ BF2CE6E @7 |682? p=5C:586[ r256?46 vC2J[ q6==2 q2:=6J 2?5 {J?49 H@? E96 cIc__ C6=2J H:E9 2 E:>6 ci_e]`a]k^Am kAmp??:<2 q668=6 E@@< D64@?5 :? 3@E9 E96 b[a__ >6E6CD 2?5 E96 `e__ >6E6CD] x? E96 ba__[ q668=6 4=@4<65 :? 2E ``icf]ef 2?5 2E diae]dc :? E96 `e__]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%6??:D %:>6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmu=@J5’D E6??:D E62> E@@< @FE 5676?5:?8 DE2E6 492>A |2C:@? :? E96 BF2CE6C7:?2= C@F?5[ H:??:?8 d\b]k^AmkAm%96 u=@J5 3@JD >2C4965 E9C@F89 #:49=2?5D d\b :? E96 D6>:7:?2=D[ D6EE:?8 FA 2 %9FCD52J DE2E6 D9@H5@H? H:E9 qCFE@? E@52J]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion The playwright of “The Coolest Hometown” and the team gearing up to stage its production is hoping more community members will join their endeavor. Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Leaders of the foundation working to restore Smyth County’s Octagon House described Saturday’s event as the beginning of a new chapter. Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Smyth County’s real estate tax bills often add to individuals’ financial stress around the holidays since they come due in December. Now, the …