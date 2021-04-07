Counts Drugs closing its pharmacies

After nearly seven decades serving Wythe County customers, Counts Drugs is closing its doors. CVS recently purchased the business. The flagship store on the corner of Main and Fourth streets will close May 3. The Bland County Pharmacy in Bastian will close May 4, and the Fort Chiswell Pharmacy on May 5.

Co-owner Dennis Counts declined to comment on the closure or why the stores were sold, citing a confidentiality agreement with CVS. Counts’ father, Reed Counts, opened the store in 1954. The drug store delivered prescriptions years before other pharmacies started to do so during the Covid pandemic.

Susan Greever, executive director of the Bland County Medical Clinic, which leased space to Counts, said Counts sold its prescriptions to CVS. The Bland County prescriptions were sold to a CVS in Bluefield, which will make picking up prescriptions more difficult for customers.

Bland County Administrator Eric Workman said officials are aware of the pharmacy closing and are looking for solutions.

“Bland County was notified by the medical clinic on Monday about the closing,” he said. “We are working closely with them to identify what options there are to continue to have pharmaceutical services in Bland.”