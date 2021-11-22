Historic groundbreaking held on Lot 24 in Wythe County

“This was before I-81 was completed so it was quite a journey. The ring has been passed down to me, so I wore it today in hopes that this type of project is this type that would prevent someone having to drive so far.”

Scott Maier, co-CEO of Blue Star-AGI, said he is excited about the generational impact the business will have in Wythe County. He said he looks forward to working with the community to make the business a world-class manufacturing facility and bring production back to America.

Currently, nitrile gloves are produced in Southeast Asia, which contributed to the shortage of the medical gloves needed when the Covid pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. Blue Star-AGI Co-CEO Marc Jason said he looks forward to the day he can tell partners that produce the gloves abroad “thanks, but goodbye.”

Bringing production to America is a dream long held by Ken Mosher, founder of Blue Star NBR, whose son, Bill, spoke on his behalf. Mosher said his father had always hoped to manufacture the gloves in America, and about four years ago, he entertained the idea in earnest. Finally conditions were right to move production and Mosher scoured the country looking for the right space, which he found in Wythe County’s Progress Park.