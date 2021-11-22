Historic groundbreaking held on Lot 24 in Wythe County

A jazz trio entertained inside a heated tent as the crowd waited for the governor to arrive. There was wine, and a charcuterie board covered an entire table with olives and meats and crackers. When the time came for a long line of dignitaries to break ground, they did so with engraved shovels.
This was not an ordinary ground breaking. It was the ceremonial beginning of a project that will breathe new economic life into Wythe County and surrounding areas: Blue Star-AGI will begin construction of the biggest economic development project in Wythe County’s history next month. The nitrile-glove manufacturing facility brings with it the promise 2,500 jobs and a $714 million investment.
Before the ground-breaking, local, state and company leaders used words like exciting, historic, visionary and showstopper to describe the project and what it will mean to Wythe County and all of southwest Virginia.
But there was also talk of family and the company’s potential impact on generations to come.
Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught said that Monday morning he slipped on a diamond ring left to him by his grandfather, Walker Vaught; he only wears it on special occasions, and the groundbreaking was a special occasion.
He remembered that his grandfather used to talk about driving a 1950’s Plymouth from Rural Retreat to Radford to work at the arsenal because it was the best job in the area.
“This was before I-81 was completed so it was quite a journey. The ring has been passed down to me, so I wore it today in hopes that this type of project is this type that would prevent someone having to drive so far.”
Scott Maier, co-CEO of Blue Star-AGI, said he is excited about the generational impact the business will have in Wythe County. He said he looks forward to working with the community to make the business a world-class manufacturing facility and bring production back to America.
Currently, nitrile gloves are produced in Southeast Asia, which contributed to the shortage of the medical gloves needed when the Covid pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. Blue Star-AGI Co-CEO Marc Jason said he looks forward to the day he can tell partners that produce the gloves abroad “thanks, but goodbye.”
Bringing production to America is a dream long held by Ken Mosher, founder of Blue Star NBR, whose son, Bill, spoke on his behalf. Mosher said his father had always hoped to manufacture the gloves in America, and about four years ago, he entertained the idea in earnest. Finally conditions were right to move production and Mosher scoured the country looking for the right space, which he found in Wythe County’s Progress Park.
Manufacturing the gloves on U.S. soil will lessen the dependence on foreign production and bring the business to America, Mosher said.
Blue Star NBR and American Glove Innovations announced the joint Blue Star-AGI venture in October. The plant, which is expected to take up all of the 200+ acres on Lot 24 in Progress Park, will ramp up to produce up to 60 billion medical nitrile gloves annually. Initially, Blue Star-AGI facilities will produce between 5 billion and 8 billion gloves per year. However, the company expects to scale up quickly. The gloves are made from nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), an oil-resistant, synthetic rubber.
According to Maier, the facilities needed to manufacture the raw materials for the gloves should be operational by August 2022 with glove manufacturing beginning sometime between December 2022 and February 2023.
Arthur Stark, chairman of Blue Star-AGI, said the Wythe County manufacturing plant is not just a business, it is essential to the U.S. economy and independence. Blue Star-AGI will lead the way and be a case study on how things should be done, he added. Stark said the company looks forward to many successful years and leadership and contributions to American security and independence.
David Manley, executive director of the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County said the project shows that southwest Virginia can compete in the global marketplace.
“And for that, I am grateful,” Manley said in the spirit of Thanksgiving.
“This is a special day for Wythe County and the region,” said Brian Ball, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “For all of us, it’s a special day.”
Gov. Ralph Northam agreed, saying that 2,500 jobs is a big number.
“That is a big deal,” the governor said. “It’s a show-stopper; it’s a game-changer.”
Congressman Morgan Griffith said the manufacturing facility will be the biggest in the area, and therefore, a generational changer for Wythe County. Future leaders, club presidents and scout leaders will come from the employees hired by the company and will benefit the community, he said.
You always worry when announcements like this area made, the congressman added.
“But Wythe County has the dream team invested in this,” he said. “I’m excited to be here and celebrate that dream team. God has blessed Wythe County with this announcement.”
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com