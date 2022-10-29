Floyd partners with Roanoke Valley Governor’s School

Indian Valley’s Gene Bishop was recognized at this month’s Floyd County Public School Board meeting for participating in the Virginia School Board Academy in 2022.

The award notes Bishop’s “commitment to effective school board governments,” Superintendent John Wheeler said during the Oct. 10 presentation.

All School Board members go through VSBA programs at some point, Wheeler said, and bring back great knowledge that can benefit Floyd schools.

Director of Federal Programs, Assessment and Literacy Tammy Hubbard presented the Board with progress Floyd schools have made regarding the Virginia Literacy Act, which requires schools to implement science-based literacy plans for students in kindergarten to the third grade by the 2024-2025 school year.

The act also lists a number of requirements for educator training, updating licensure and parent involvement for a students’ literacy plan.

“The Science of Learning is a body of research… that explains how we learn to read and the best practices to teach reading,” Hubbard said.

Technological advances and tools, including brain imagery, has enabled researchers to monitor typical and struggling readers to identify the best instruction methods and additional tools.

Hubbard said SoR is “not a philosophy… or a one-size fits-all” practice. She shared Scarborough’s Reading Rope that weaves elements of word recognition and comprehension to achieve skilled reading.

Planning for the Literacy Department started before the pandemic, Hubbard said, and now there are Literacy Teams in each FCPS building. She’s attended literacy summits, worked with other schools’ literacy teams and completed the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling course.

An additional 32 educators have completed or will complete the LETRS course before the end of the 2022-2023 school year, Hubbard said.

A handful of projects Hubbard said needed to be completed before implementing SoR includes re-writing pacing guides, and focusing on establishing common assessments, language and resources.

The pandemic impacted now-third and fourth graders’ reading skills, Hubbard said, and Wheeler noted that holds true across the board for the same reason.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer informed the Board at the Oct. 10 meeting that Floyd was accepted to join the Roanoke Valley Governor’s School.

Floyd students can fill eight spots (two per grade level), Cromer said.

The Board unanimously voted to join, with Vice Chair Laura LeRoy representing Floyd on the school’s regional board.

In Wheeler’s Superintendent Report, he said the donated greenhouse has been installed for the agriculture classes and announced the third consecutive state title of the Floyd County Golf Team, which was secured during the meeting.

Wheeler said increased enrollment in Floyd schools “is a good thing.”

“We’re getting enrollees like normal, but we’re getting a few more,” he said.

The Board then reviewed VSBA legislative proposals and pulled three changes to get more information on.

Some of the proposals were in regard to VSBA’s stance on electric buses, job training opportunities and homeschooled students participating in extracurriculars, such as sports.

Members discussed scheduling regular meetings at individual schools after the start of the New Year to hear needs of faculty and staff, and meet parents.

The next meeting of the Floyd County Public Schools Board is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, at 140 Harris Hart Rd. in Floyd.