An injury and time at home before the Covid pandemic led Andy Willamson into the card and gaming world and he hasn’t slowed down since.

“I got hurt several years ago, before Covid, and had to stay home, Williamson said. “I got bored so I started opening packages of Pokémon cards with my youngest son and my girlfriend and I just enjoyed it.”

Williamson said he started with Pokémon cards in the 1990s when it first came out. He had been into sports cards in the 1980s and enjoyed Hot Wheels as a kid.

He said there would be extra Pokémon cards from the packages he had opened so he sold some. That led to selling at a flea market several days a week. This lasted for a few months until he decided to go full time.

“We were going to open in Marion then Arnold (Davidson, a friend) opened The Toy Box,” Williamson said. That was in the fall of 2020. Williamson said he decided to open a business in Wytheville. Both businesses offer vintage items and often share customers looking for certain items.

For The Toy Box Davidson scours yard sales, estate sales, eBay and toy stores for interesting vintage toys. Mechanical tin toys are a favorite of collectors. Davidson also likes Masters of the Universe toys and retro video games.

The toys, games, comic books, video games, action figures, dolls, lunch boxes, collectibles, and more at The Toy Box are all things Davidson has collected for the store. He also welcomes people to bring in vintage toys in good condition for consignment sales or he may purchase them.

Davidson recently moved his business to a different location within the same building in downtown Marion. He is at 201 E. Main St., Suite 7, in the Center Building.

Williamson said he found his current site at 290 West Main Street in Wytheville last July. The downtown traffic is a bit heavy at times, he said, but the upscale location is great for foot traffic.

The store sells trading cards and supplies, comic books, Funko (bobble heads, action figures), some model miniatures, Pokémon, Magic the Gathering, Die Cast, video and board games, and merchandise.

“We adapt to what customers want,” Williamson said. “I try to listen to people to see what they want.”

Customers come in to play games and enjoy relaxing with friends and snacks.

“People come in every day to play,” Williamson said. “We have tournaments and we have video game competition on Thursdays.”

Right now customers are enjoying Magic the Gathering, a card game with mythical creatures, wizards, druids and enchanted lands. He partners with the county library which does Dungeons & Dragons, another mythical type game popular for decades.

Williamson said he is preparing to start a Dungeons & Dragons game at his business and recently sought interest for games on Monday evenings.

“It’s a good way to tell a story and make decisions,” he said of D&D. “You’re actually learning life skills. It’s good for kids and adults.”

There is also YuGiOh, a Japanese game – a more complicated version of Pokémon - where participants battle creatures and there is a lot of reading and math involved. This, said Williamson, has helped encourage interest by kids in these important academic skills.

Williamson and others will help people learn about all these games and how to play them.

There are plans to expand inventory and competitions at the business, Williamson said. Right now the business only offers in-store sales but is preparing for online sales hopefully starting in July.

Family members help out with the business including his sons, Andrew and Gary, his sister and mother. He has another older son Benjamin.

“To me, it’s all about family,” Williamson said. He offers a family-friendly atmosphere of fun for all ages.

“It’s a place where people in the community with a shared interest can gather,” he said. “We have people of all types with similar interests. They become like a family. Lots of kids come in here.”

A personal tragedy almost led Williamson to shutter the business late last year but he said he decided to continue pursuing his dream.

“I decided to keep going and not give up,” he said. “If I didn’t do this, where would all these people go?”

“Everybody seems to love it,” Williamson said of his business. “They enjoy the variety of stuff we have. I try to balance it between what people want and what I believe will sell.”

Customers can come in and play, join in tournaments, bring in their own snacks and drinks (although Williamson said he is looking into offering some types of refreshment), bring their own cards or play with some available for use. They can play video games, watch TV, or just socialize.

“I want to make this a fun place for people to hang out,” he said.

Williamson is proud of the support from the town.

“Places like this come and go,” he said. “Covid saw people wanting to get back together. A lot of small towns don’t support this type of business. Players that come in here support the community.”

“I have poured everything into building this business and community,” he said. “There are countless hours and sacrifices that have been made. Thank you to everyone who has come out and supported the store and helped make a dream a reality.”

Folks wanting to learn more can find Andy’s Toys on Facebook, at andystoysva.com, or call 276-613-6114.

“I’m very proud of it,” Williamson said of his business. “I just jumped in without knowing exactly what to do or how to do it. I reached out to others for ideas. From where we started two years ago I can’t believe how much it’s grown and changed.”