Floyd House and Garden Tour to feature five unique homes

Oakdale, a large 1880s home of Floyd artist Susan Icove and retired emergency room physician David Lander, will open its doors to the public for the first time during the 2022 House and Garden Tour later this month.

Organized by the Floyd Center for the Arts, visitors can visit a total of five homes from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

Oakdale was named for a dozen oak trees that once graced the property, and it is on the National Register of Historic Places. One large oak tree is still thriving onsite today, and the Appalachian Trail once snaked across the grounds.

The red bricks of the two-story home were handmade on site. The staircase and wainscoting are also original, built with wood from local walnut trees and Virginia’s now extinct wild chestnut trees.

“We moved here in 1981 after I completed my Master of Fine Arts in ceramics,” said Susan Icove. “While we were not looking for a large home, we chose Oakdale because it has an extra store building, a beautiful space that I could restore, creating a studio.”

Tour-goers will get to visit Icove’s studio (originally a general store owned by Oscar Huff), along with the house, guest cottage and vegetable garden.

Artwork that Icove and Lander have created and collected will delight visitors. Paintings by nationally known artist Tom Nakashima (a neighbor) hang in Oakdale’s dining room and other spaces.

Oscar Huff, the original owner of Oakdale, made his considerable income from that general store, which was strategically located. It stands on Franklin Pike, about halfway between the two county seats of Floyd and Rocky Mount in Franklin County.

The store was a major convenience for the many carriages and riders that passed by.Huff installed a patterned tin hip roof, stained glass, bay windows, ornate trim, and other detail work that was indicative of the times.

As the home has aged, Icove and Landers have worked to restore areas of the house and outbuildings, as well as bring them up to current standards.

“We have done extensive reconstruction of our porches, taken down brick fireplaces to open up rooms, remodeled the kitchen, and shored up the settling foundation. In 2000, we remodeled an old garage to become a guest cottage,” says Icove. “I think visitors will find the restoration and renovations to be interesting.”

The artist is an expert at taking what is old and making it new with pieces of art that are utilitarian.

“I have spent the last 25 years making lighting out of found or discarded objects,” she says.

Icove’s lamps, some of which will be on display in her home and studio, are immediately recognizable for their whimsy. Each one has a theme. An Icove lamp can be quirky, delightful, and even intentionally hilarious. They may be purchased at Troika Contemporary Crafts in downtown Floyd.

Tickets to the House and Garden Tour of Floyd County may be purchased at www.FloydArtCenter.org for $30. Admission includes a box lunch.

The tickets are also available onsite at the Art Center located in a former barn at 220 Parkway Lane S. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone at (540) 745-2784.