Chamber elections this month

The 31st annual Floyd Chamber Membership Dinner begins with a Silent Auction at the Floyd EcoVillage on Monday, Nov. 21.

The business portion of the meeting will include an election of Chamber Board members. Alee Epperly (Dogtown Roadhouse), Stephanie Yates (Hollandsworth and Vose) and Craig Chancellor (Thomas and Wall Real Estate) are up for re-election.

New nominees for the Board include Marks Harris (Farm Bureau Insurance), Jarrod Lusk (Skyline Bank), Rose Thomas (Rose’s Cookie Shop), Draken Thompson (Blue Ridge Land and Auction), Taylor Meredith (Carter Bank and Trust) and Josh Stokes (Citizens Telephone Cooperative).

Annual Chamber awards will be presented Nov. 21, and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The menu includes:

Main Course: Slow-Roasted Beef Tips in a savory tomato & red wine sauce Mediterranean-Spiced Grilled Chicken with side of tzatziki yogurt sauce (GF) Marinated Grilled Portabella Mushrooms (Vegan/GF)

Side Dishes: Roasted Seasonal Vegetables (GF/Vegan) Rice Pilaf (GF/Vegan) Garden Salad with choice of house-made ranch or house-made vinaigrette (GF and vegan)

Dessert: Bread Pudding with White Chocolate Rum Sauce and Fresh Berries



A cash bar will offer wine and beer, as well as limited liquor choices.

Tickets are $35 for chamber members in good standing.

Nominations for the annual awards are due by Nov. 11. Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and Business Leader of the Year nominations can be submitted at https://forms.gle/qw3D3sZXE7RucshaA.

Find additional details and purchase tickets at www.floydchamber.org/2021/11/03/register-and-pay-for-annual-membership-dinner-on-november-22nd.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Floyd Chamber/Floyd Visitors Center (109 E. Main St.) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

SLATE OF NOMINEES FOR ELECTION/REELECTION TO THE CHAMBER BOARD AND RIGHT OF PETITION

Nominees

The slate of nominations for election/reelection to the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was presented by the nominating committee and accepted by a vote of the board members present at a special chamber board meeting.

Current board members standing for reelection are: Alee Epperly, Dogtown Roadhouse (2023-2025); Stephanie Yates, Hollandsworth & Vose (2023-2025); and Craig Chancellor, Thomas & Wall Real Estate (2023-2025). Nominees for election to the chamber board are: Mark Harris, Farm Bureau Insurance (2023-2025); Jarrod Lusk, Skyline Bank (2023-2025); Rose Thomas, Rose’s Cookie Shop (2023-2025); Draken Thompson, Blue Ridge Land & Auction (2023-2023); Taylor Meredith, Carter Bank & Trust (2023-2024); and Josh Stokes, Citizens Cooperative (2023-2024).

Right of Petition

The following information about a chamber member’s right of petition to nominate a candidate for election to the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is from the current chamber by-laws.

Article VI Board of Directors

Section 5 Selection and Election of Directors Nominations by Petition: Additional names for candidates for Directors may be nominated by petition bearing the genuine signatures of at least ten (10) qualified members in good standing of the Chamber. Such petition shall be filed with the Directors' Nominating Committee within ten (10) days after notice has been given of the names of those nominated. The determination of the Directors' Nominating Committee as to the legality of the petition(s) shall be final. Election: The proposed slate of nominees, including those nominated by petition, shall be presented to the membership for election at the annual membership meeting. If unable to attend the annual membership meeting, any member in good standing may vote by email or by proxy via any member of the Board.

