Former Wythe resident and Capitol Police chief announces his retirement

Former Wythe County resident Col. Anthony S. Pike, who has guided the Virginia Division of Capitol Police during a period of rapid changes on the international security front and has helped strengthen not only the agency's capabilities but the overall safety of Capitol Square, has announced he will retire at the end of the year.

Pike, 57, has spent his entire career in public service, first joining the U.S. Army straight out of high school in Wytheville and then serving in the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries from 1988 until 2010, when he joined Capitol Police as the agency’s assistant chief. He became chief the following year.

“I became a grandfather last week for the first time,” Pike said, “and the months leading up to it gave me time to reflect on my life and what’s ahead for me. Just as I can sincerely say it’s been the privilege of a lifetime to spend my career in service to others, I can honestly say I’ve realized it’s time to transition to a private citizen.”

Pike and his wife, Jennifer, have one son, Justin. Justin and his wife, Brittany, both work for the Henrico County Police Division. The couple recently welcomed a son, Jaxson.

Pike moved to Wytheville with his family when he was in seventh-grade. His parents are Barbara Williams and former U.S. Marshal and Wythe County Sheriff Wayne Pike. Steve Pike graduated from George Wythe High School, where he played defensive tackle on the football team, in 1983. After graduation, he signed up to serve in the U.S. Army. He served four years in a light infantry unit at Fort Ord in California; he exited the Army with the rank of sergeant.

“I graduated in June and went into the Army in August,” he said. “At that point in my life, I was undecided about what I wanted to do, so I decided to take the opportunity to serve my country. It was a good opportunity to learn about leadership and service to others.”

Following his release from the Army, Pike applied to several law enforcement agencies and finally decided on the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, where he served from 1988 until 2010. While there, he worked in several counties, including Bedford, Botetourt, Franklin and Pittsylvania.

After 22 years with Game and Inland Fisheries, Pike was hired as the Capitol Police assistant chief; he started with the agency on Christmas Day 2010. He became chief the next year. He said he joined the Capitol Police because of its rich history and its uniqueness as a law enforcement agency.

“It was something different,” he said.

Thinking back on his career, Pike said that when he was with the VDGIF investigating accidents on Smith Mountain Lake was always a challenge.

“Some were fatal accidents,” he said. “Boating accidents are complex investigations because when water crafts collide, unlike with cars, there are no skid marks. It’s a different type of investigation and more difficult. You are looking at a lot of transfer marks from the collision and forensic type of evidence.”

With motor vehicles, the vehicles usually remain where the accidents occurred. But with boating accidents, the boats might end up on a dock or somewhere else from where the accident happened, Pike said.

“It allows for using intuitive investigative thinking,” he said.

One of the most important aspects of his job with the Capitol Police is knowing that people can come to the seat of government and safely express their right of free speech – sometimes the crowds can be in excess of 20,000 people. Keeping people safe takes cooperation from various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, he said.

“There’s a lot of planning to allow folks to participate in a way they are safe and feel safe,” Pike said. “Whatever opinion they have, they know they can come to the Capitol in Richmond and the law enforcement agency will create a safe place for them to do that.”

Capitol Police is responsible for 24-hour-a-day public safety services to members of the Virginia General Assembly; the governor and his family; lieutenant governor; attorney general; Virginia Supreme Court justices; Court of Appeals judges; thousands of state employees and more than 100,000 annual visitors to the Capitol complex. While its primary responsibility is the Capitol Square area, the division has jurisdiction throughout the city and has close working relationships with Virginia State Police as well as law enforcement and emergency response agencies throughout the region.

Pike is one of the longest-serving chiefs in the history of Capitol Police, which traces its roots to 1618 and is recognized as the oldest law enforcement agency in the United States. The world’s security climate has changed dramatically since Pike’s appointment, notably providing for greater discourse within the public square and navigating a global pandemic.

Virginia Capitol Police have provided law enforcement services for nearly 700 rallies, protests and events at Capitol Square since 2011, some drawing in excess of 20,000 people. Over the same period, Capitol Police K-9 units have logged more than 8,400 utilizations.

“Colonel Pike has been a steady fixture and incredible asset for the Capitol since his appointment as chief of the Division of Capitol Police in 2011,” said Del. C. Todd Gilbert, speaker of the House of Delegates and one of the seven members of the Legislative Support Commission, whose oversight responsibilities include Capitol Police. “His commitment and professionalism have not only kept the Capitol and its visitors safe, he’s honored the agency’s long history of public safety. The division’s excellence is recognized far and wide among law enforcement agencies. In short, Steve’s remained a stalwart, stable and successful leader and public servant, and we owe him and the division our profound gratitude and hearty congratulations.”

The agency has grown considerably under Pike and is now authorized for 83 sworn officers among its approximately 125 employees. Pike has also overseen significant upgrades in the division’s technology and training, as evidenced by the fact that earlier this year, Capitol Police were fully certified for the fourth time by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. Less than 20 percent of all law-enforcement agencies in the state are fully certified.

In addition, Pike has used his work with national organizations, especially the National Conference of State Legislatures, to ensure Virginia has the best possible security features in its new General Assembly Building, which is scheduled to open early next year.

“Colonel Pike has not only served the Capitol Police well but the Commonwealth in his many years of service,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee and a member of the Legislative Support Commission. “He has done an amazing job leading through the pandemic and some difficult times, and he has done so extremely well. I am proud to know him and wish him well in retirement.”

Pike has held various leadership positions with NCSL, including on the executive committee, and he was past president of the National Legislative Services and Security Association. His additional past chairmanships include the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission and the Crater Criminal Justice Training Center.

“In his 12 years with the Capitol Police, Steve Pike has done an amazing, professional job in obtaining certification for the Capitol Police and instituting new training and recruitment standards,” said Susan Clarke Schaar, clerk of the Senate of Virginia and member of the Legislative Support Commission. “His expertise has been recognized not only in Virginia but nationally and internationally. He will be missed!”

“Colonel Pike is a proven leader and has overseen the success of a highly professional and extremely well-run state agency,” said G. Paul Nardo, clerk of the House of Delegates and who also serves on the Legislative Support Commission. “He’s achieved distinction for the agency with repeated reaccreditation by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission, overseen record graduating classes of Capitol Police recruits and helped usher the historic DCP entity into its fifth century of service in 2018. With this valuable strategic vision, cooperative style of management and pragmatic approach to problem solving, these and many other successes during Steve’s tenure highlight the heights he’s achieved since 2011. I’m so very proud of and deeply impressed by his service and his stewardship of Capitol Police and count myself truly fortunate to have worked so long and well with someone of his high caliber and good character.”

Pike is a graduate of the 227th session of the FBI National Academy, the 64th session of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, the Northwestern University Center For Public Safety Executive Management Program and the Commonwealth Management Institute.

Pike said he plans to stay in the Richmond area for a while, but will probably head back to Southwest Virginia.

“I look forward to another chapter of just being a private citizen and enjoying retirement,” he said.