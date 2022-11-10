Juveniles charged in MSHS threat

Two juveniles have been charged in connection to a threat that was airdropped to Marion Senior High School students on Monday.

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said both juveniles are facing charges of unlawfully communicating a threat to kill or do serious bodily injury "made with the intent to compel the emergency evacuation of Marion Senior High School. . ."

One of the juveniles faces an additional charge of unlawfully giving a false report as to the commission of a crime to mislead.

MSHS students were evacuated at noon on Monday after the threat was airdropped to other students in close proximity.

On Monday, schools Superintendent Dennis Carter said Apple, which features the airdrop service on its products, had been cooperative in helping the sheriff's office determine the original sender.

"In conclusion, these acts are taken extremely serious by the schools, law enforcement, and our community and will not be tolerated," Shuler said in a Wednesday news release. "I appreciate those students that came forward with information to assist in the closure of this incident. Please, if you see something or hear something, say something."

The two juveniles will appear in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.