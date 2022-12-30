Court records show Edwards had gun rights revoked after 2016 mental health crisis

Newly obtained court documents show that a former Virginia trooper and recently hired Washington County deputy at the center of a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, California, had his right to purchase or possess a firearm revoked in 2016, after he was committed to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

Riverside police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards, who was hired as a deputy in Washington County on Nov. 16, “catfished” a 15-year-old girl online, while pretending to be a 17-year-old boy. Investigators say Edwards drove across the country and on Nov. 25 killed the girl’s mother and grandparents and burned their home before driving off with the teen.

Later that day, Edwards killed himself with his service pistol during a shootout with law enforcement, police said.

According to a treatment order and an accompanying notification letter that was sent to the Virginia State Police’s Central Criminal Records Exchange (CCRE), Edwards, then 21, agreed to voluntary admission to a psychiatric hospital in February 2016, after being held for evaluation under a temporary detention order. According to the documents, Edwards had been advised that he was prohibited from purchasing, possessing or transporting a firearm.

Under Virginia law, any person who is held on a TDO and is subsequently admitted to a treatment facility, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, is prohibited from buying or possessing a firearm until that right is restored by a court. Violation of the law, according to Virginia Code, is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Tom Scott, a law professor at Appalachian School of Law and a practicing defense attorney who reviewed the documents, explained that the process is in place to help protect those suffering from mental breakdowns as well as those around them.

“Folks don’t want to be mentally ill any more than they want to have cancer,” Scott said. “It’s beyond their control. It’s an illness. It’s a disease, and it can be a very serious one. And so, obviously, the law does not want folks who are suffering from a mental illness and who are not in control of their faculties to possess a firearm for obvious reasons. If they’re already a danger to themselves or to other persons, then the problem is even more compounded, there’s even more potential for danger to themselves and to others if they’re able to go out and buy a firearm.”

According to a police report from the Abingdon Police Department, Edwards was held on the 2016 TDO after he’d cut himself, bit his father, tried to bite first responders and threatened to kill himself and his father. Edwards’ father told police he had no explanation why his son tried to harm himself, but suggested that relationship issues he was experiencing with a girlfriend may have contributed.

When a person loses their firearm rights for such reasons, Scott said that information is forwarded to the Central Criminal Records Exchange. The Exchange, according to the Virginia State Police’s website, provides the database for the agency’s Firearms Transaction Program, which provides records checks for firearms purchases for registered dealers.

“So if he’d tried to purchase [a firearm], then the firearms dealer has to call it in to the CCRE and they would learn that this person was unauthorized to purchase a firearm,” Scott explained.

Virginia law provides an avenue for restoration of firearm rights after release from mental health treatment. According to the Code, those seeking to have those rights restored can petition the general district court in which they reside or in which treatment was ordered. No record of such a hearing taking place in Edwards’ case was found in public records. Additionally, the portion of the CCRE notification form designated for completion after restoration has occurred has not been filled out.

Scott said the restoration process is in place to avoid simply returning to the status quo once a person is released from treatment.

“It provides an extra layer of safety and security by a judicial officer who looks at the evidence, who looks at the discharge paperwork, et cetera, from the mental facility, and based on that information can make an informed and intelligent decision on whether the individual’s rights to transport and/or purchase a firearm should be reinstated,” he said.

Details that in hindsight make it clear Edwards should not have been hired in law enforcement appear not to have surfaced in background checks conducted by both the Virginia State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month, Wythe County private investigator Jeff Pike provided documents to a number of news outlets that showed that Edwards had disclosed during his employment interview with state police that he’d voluntarily checked himself into a mental health facility. It is unclear, however, if he disclosed that a court order for treatment had been issued.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller has previously said that Edwards never disclosed anything that would have disqualified him from employment and that “human error” led to an “incomplete database query” during his hiring process.

Asked this week if a firearms check was part of that incomplete query, Geller declined further comment, saying, “We’ve given our statement and we are not commenting further. We’ve provided our statement and that’s all we’re saying.”

Earlier this month, a Richmond television station reported that Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginia’s inspector general to investigate Edwards’ hiring. The Office of the State Inspector General has said it will not comment on the investigation.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said he has since been advised by the state police to manually include firearms checks in the search criteria when conducting employment background checks, which was not previously part of the protocol. Andis said his office typically only used the firearms check for concealed carry permits.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, as well as most other sheriff’s offices and some other agencies, Andis said, uses a terminal of databases maintained by the Virginia State Police to conduct background, criminal history and other checks. He said the terminal allows for searches of a number of databases and features background checks specifically for criminal justice employment. That check, as he would later learn, did not include a firearms check.

“You would think if you do a criminal justice employment background check that would come up, but it doesn’t,” Andis said.

According to an email obtained through a public records request, Andis forwarded the guidance from the Virginia State Police to the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy, which in turn shared it with other agencies in the region. Official guidance is expected to come down from the state police later.

In addition to the background check performed using the terminal, Andis said his office also searches court records when considering applicants.

In Edwards’ case, though, records of his Temporary Detention Order and his Order for Treatment would not have been public through the court system. Those records are considered confidential and are under seal in the courts that issue them. To obtain the documents, the Smyth County News & Messenger and Bristol Herald Courier had to file motions in Washington County and Bristol general district courts, where judges had to determine that their release was in the best interest of the public before they were made available.

Without knowledge of his mental health history, Andis said Edwards seemed like a good candidate for employment. He said Edwards had gone through a rigorous process when he was hired by the state police, which included a psychological evaluation, and appeared to be a successful trooper with no blemishes on his record.

“His commanding officer that was over him said he had no internal investigations going on, he was a good officer, no problems, you know,” Andis said.

The sheriff said he’d had a few interactions with Edwards during the four days he worked as a deputy before the events in California unfolded.

On those occasions, Andis said, “he was cordial — just normal.”

Following the administrative review that uncovered the “human error,” Geller said earlier this month that the state police would audit existing personnel records.

Likewise, Andis said his office completed a second round of background checks on all Washington County Sheriff’s Office employees to include a firearms check.

“It’s already done,” he said. “I know a lot of other [agencies] have already done it, too.”

Saying the hiring ordeal seemed like a “perfect storm,” Scott said the public should not lose faith in the state police or the sheriff’s office.

“We’re all human beings, and we make mistakes,” he said. “I would certainly think that this was not an intentional act for the state police. Had they been informed and had there not been an error, I don’t think they would have hired Mr. Edwards based on his background.”

Saying that he had the utmost confidence in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police, Scott added that, “Hiring Mr. Edwards did not cause him to do what occurred in California. Instead his mental conditions are what ultimately led to the unfortunate demise of innocent human beings and led to his demise, as well. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are not responsible for that.”

It’s unclear how long Edwards was treated at the psychiatric hospital before his release, or what, if any, treatment he received following his stay. Scott believes the situation highlights the need for better mental health treatment.

“I think we need an overhaul nationally, in our state, and probably every other state jurisdiction for mental health reform, and making treatment more readily available,” he said.

Moving forward, Andis believes the change to the background check protocol to include firearms checks will eliminate the possibility of such oversights where mental health histories are concerned.

It is unclear when the Office of the State Inspector General is expected to wrap up its investigation.