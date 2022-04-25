U.S. senator celebrates progress of Blue Ridge Discovery Center

Virginia’s U.S. Senator Tim Kaine toured the Blue Ridge Discovery Center in Konnarock on Wednesday as part of a visit through Southwest Virginia.

“As somebody who has camped a lot up here in Grindstone, I have driven by this before and just thought that it was interesting without really knowing anything about it,” Kaine said of the center. He added that he, Sen. Mark Warner and Congressman Morgan Griffith worked on an earmark request for the last bit of construction for the center.

The center has been established in the former Konnarock Lutheran Girls School, also known as the Konnarock Retreat Center, in the Troutdale area to promote education of the local environment. Kaine successfully secured $50,000 in federal funding through the FY 2022 government funding bill for the restoration of the school to address the educational opportunity gap in rural Appalachia.

The center has dedicated two years of construction and more than $2.5 million in the restoration of this property and the work is ongoing.

On its website, the Blue Ridge Discovery Center states that it “is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring, discovering and sharing the natural history of the Blue Ridge Mountains… through a variety of programs and projects, including school programs, summer camps, naturalist rallies, research, restoration, and, most recently, through the field station and group campground.”

“We are building a world class residential education facility, biological field station, and interpretative center at the base of the highest mountains in Virginia. This center will be the catalyst to reconnect our community with one of the greatest natural treasures in North America.”

Director Aaron Floyd, who led Kaine on the tour, said that the center’s purpose is about the opposite of what it was for the former girls’ school. The idea then was to bring young ladies from the mountains and rural areas to teach them about society and set them up for success in life while the plan now is to bring youth from urban areas to the mountains to educate them about the natural environment.

Floyd told Kaine a bit of the history of the former school. It began in 1922 with the Rev. Kenneth Killinger and his cousin Laura Scherer Copenhaver addressing the national gathering of the Women’s Missionary Society of the Lutheran Church in America concerning the need for educational opportunities for women in Appalachia.

The boarding school was built in 1925, two and a half stories, with bark shingles and had an attached rear chapel. What is now the office for the center is a bark-shingled bungalow from 1936 originally used as the school's health center. The school closed in 1958 and was sold to the U.S. Forest Service in 1967. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.

The Forest Service used the facility as a training facility for a few years, including as a base camp for Job Corps youth training to work in state and national parks. However, the building eventually fell into disuse and disrepair. Reunions of the women who attended school there took place on a regular basis but indoor tours became unsafe when the flooring began to deteriorate.

Efforts were undertaken by a group to restore the old school as the Konnarock Retreat Center, but the financial requirements became too much and the property was obtained by the Blue Ridge Discovery Center for its environmental education programs.

“Founded in 2008, Blue Ridge Discovery Center, has built a reputation for innovation in designing programs and initiatives that address a wide range of outdoor interests,” the website notes. “Attracting all age groups from children to adults, including professional researchers and amateur naturalists, BRDC draws on a rich vein of local knowledge to highlight the enormous variety of flora, fauna, geology, and habitats that make up the globally unique Blue Ridge ecosystem. Emphasizing education and community service while encouraging higher levels of visitor appreciation for natural attractions within the Blue Ridge region are goals that shape BRDC’s work and its vision.”

The center “provides opportunities for people to discover the wonders in their backyards, parks, forests, fields, rivers and mountains; fosters a community-based interest in sharing biodiversity with others through guided education activities; and brings the principles of ecology, sustainability, and discovery to the next level through collaborations with various educational and established outdoor institutions.”

Kaine said he was especially excited to visit the center during his tour through this part of the state and hopes to come back when students are staying and studying there.

“In some ways, it’s unlike any building I’ve ever seen,” the senator said. “Using bark, cutting bark as shingles, I’ve just never seen that on any building in Virginia or anywhere. It took me a minute to realize, wait a minute, is that what that is?”

The fronts of the buildings have poplar shingles while the back area of the former school has shingles made of chestnut.

“Chestnut has essentially been wiped out,” Kaine said. “You’ll never have a building like this again. These old buildings take a lot of TLC and if you don’t do that they’re gone, and when they’re gone you can never replace them. The real reason for the Blue Ridge Discovery Center is what they’re going to do for kids, but even just saving a building like this and finding a good use for it is like a really worthy mission.”

He was also interested in chairs found in several parts of the building that resembled chairs that had once been used in the Virginia General Assembly buildings.

“It’s a design of a chair that I’ve never seen anywhere until when I was lieutenant governor (2002-06) at the state capitol,” Kaine said. “Every committee room in that state capitol building had those chairs around the committee tables and also chairs in the audience. I’d never seen that design. When I was governor (2006-10) it was being renovated - we reopened it in time for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip when they came over for the Jamestown 400 - and they basically gave all those chairs away. My father-in-law, who was governor (Linwood Holton 1970-74), took two of those chairs. He died in October so I now have those two. It’s a really unique design and I was kind of curious where they were from, and so I’m looking at these chairs here it looks like they were from Marion which makes me now want to go back and look at the ones I have because they may all come out of this part of the state.”

Floyd said the chairs came from the county courthouse in Marion.

The tour came on the cusp of the Blue Ridge Discovery Center’s opening celebrations early next month. The annual Naturalist Rally – not held for the past two years because of COVID – returns this year May 6-8 with a ribbon cutting at the center on Saturday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m.

The rally was formed 48 years ago at the former Konnarock Lutheran Girls School and for more than 35 years has been at the Konnarock Community Center, Floyd said. This year it comes back to where it began.

“Bringing it back to this facility is just a huge accomplishment after that long,” he said, “back to a residential scenario and saving this building at the same time, we’re very excited to see this happen. I think it’s going to be a situation where a lot of the people who’ve been involved in it for that long will love to see this kind of return to origins.”

Reservations for the rooms at the center were immediately booked up. People are excited about the potential of being at the center, Floyd said.

The Mount Rogers Spring Naturalist Rally will take place from 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6, to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. Events include nature hikes, field trips, and expert speakers on a variety of topics. Fees apply. Check out the Mount Rogers Naturalist Rally Facebook page or https://blueridgediscoverycenter.org/mrnrspring for more information.

The center is located at 6402 Whitetop Road in Troutdale. Easy directions are to take Exit 35 at Chilhowie on Interstate 81, turn onto Whitetop Road and just keep going. The center is at an intersection in Konnarock.

Sen. Kaine also attended events in Pearisburg, Falls Mills, Grundy, Hurley, Breaks, Clintwood, Abingdon, Emory, Blackstone, Blacksburg, and Lynchburg to discuss early childhood education; elder care; economic and workforce development; water and transportation infrastructure; Hurley’s ongoing flood recovery; boosting health care access in rural communities; and helping Virginians experiencing long COVID.

Part of the tour also included the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Center at Falls Mills. He learned more about their programs and services as well as the new programs in Marion, Bristol, and Abingdon. Kaine has used his role on the HELP Committee to advocate for Virginia’s seniors and their caregivers, and strongly supports allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs and improving seniors’ access to mental health care. He also introduced legislation to invest in the direct care workforce, and cosponsored legislation to cap-out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month.

Kaine hosted a roundtable at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon with Ballad Health hospital administrators, health care providers, and constituents to discuss their experiences with long COVID and his Comprehensive Access to Resources and Education (CARE) for Long COVID Act. His bill would improve research on long COVID and provide more resources for people experiencing its impacts. In addition to supporting those living with long COVID, Kaine has introduced legislation that would directly benefit Virginia’s rural hospitals and provide them with additional financial support by fixing a flawed formula related to Medicare payments.