Despite his own trials and health challenges, Floyd’s Mason Pearce recently found a way to brighten the lives of other children, going through similar situations.
Last month, 11-year-old Mason delivered 10 inspirational totes to newly diagnosed pediatric cancer patients at Roanoke Memorial, where he was diagnosed with high risk B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in December 2022.
Keri, Mason’s mother, said on the day Mason was diagnosed, he was given “a bag from a family that had lost their daughter to cancer… And since, we have gotten so much from others.”
“He wanted to give back and encourage others the way he has been,” Keri said.
Mason had a team of support that helped make his bag project happen, including his parents, Melinda Cumbee of Studio Blush, and the offices of Dr. Hurd and Dr. Pennington in Blacksburg.
Cumbee helped provide activity books and hair care products; Dr. Pennington’s office provided toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and mouthwash; and Dr. Hurd’s office donated skincare and hygiene products.
Keri hosted a Thirty-One party and used the proceeds to purchase the bags, and she and Robbie purchased the remaining necessities.
Mason also wrote special, encouraging notes to go in each bag, and he was “so happy” to deliver them on March 23, Keri said.