#MasonStrong shirts

The Pearces are selling t-shirts to cover medical costs and expenses related to Mason’s treatment.

The black shirts feature an orange ribbon and “#MasonStrong” on the front and “Nobody in this town fights alone — Floyd, VA” on the back. Cost is $12 for local delivery/pickup and $15 for shipping.

For information about available sizes and payment methods, contact Keri Pearce on Facebook. Her profile photo is an orange heart with #MasonStong in the center.