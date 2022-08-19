First meeting of new school year focuses on discipline, crisis plan

A student currently being home schooled by Floyd County Public Schools must undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation by December.

The matter was discussed in closed session at the Aug. 4 Floyd County Public School Board meeting since it pertains to disciplinary action of a specific student, as were several other student-specific cases.

Board Chairman James Ingram identified each case by a number, and a roll-call vote unanimously approved each action, which included ending expulsion for a few students.

He said the student ordered to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation will continue being homeschooled with FCPS material until at least December.

Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler said this week FCPS looks “to assist and require families to seek resources and assistance,” no matter the situation.

He said partnering with professionals outside and within the school system expands the number of resources available to families, whether the resources (such as professional evaluations) seem particularly necessary or not.

“We want to be preventative and provide assistance,” Wheeler said.

Updates to FCPS Crisis Action Plan were approved Aug. 4 after review from the county EMS Coordinator and Sheriff Brian Criag, Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer said.

The Board was asked to review the Action Plan without a “first read,” in order for it to be in place by the start of school on Aug. 10.

Cromer said most of the updates were roster changes that happen regularly.

Board member Debbie Snellings said some updated School Resource Officer names were missing, and Cromer said that would be corrected immediately.

Wheeler said in the event of a crisis at any FCPS property, he informs Ingram, who informs the rest of the Board.

In a facilities update, Wheeler said students would start the year in classes in the newly constructed Career Collaboration and Development Center.

He also said all traditional water fountains have been replaced in FCPS with water filling stations with a fountain, and he was still in the process of deliverings donated school supplies to individual schools.

Local businesses and organizations that donated supplies include the United Way of the New River Valley, Carter Bank, Citizens, Calvary Baptist Church, Seventh Adventist Church and Topeco Church of the Brethren.

Floyd School Board meetings begin at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Notices and individual school websites can be found online at www.floyd.k12.va.us.