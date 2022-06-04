Overnight street cleaning next week

Town officials ask that vehicles parked on streets within town limits be moved Wednesday evening for overnight street sweeping. The project could continue overnight June 9.

Town Manager Andrew Morris confirmed the date with Floyd Town Council members during the June 2 meeting. He said vehicles should be moved off the streets by 5:30 p.m. on June 8 and June 9, if needed.

Street parking will be available during the day June 9.

Councilman David Whitaker said community members and business owners “have been waiting” for the street sweeping and will likely accommodate the short notice.

Action items in the June 2 meeting included park permits for the Floyd County Ministerial Association and Horses Healing Hearts.

The Ministerial Association permit discussion was tabled in May since its “Unity in Community” event was requested to be on a Friday.

Council members voiced hesitation to approve the Friday event since there’s already so much traffic and music downtown, they said.

The event’s organizer wasn’t interested in changing to a Saturday or Sunday, Morris said, and they weren’t worried about there being too much going on.

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said approving an event in the park on a Friday “isn’t fair” to those who have been playing around downtown for “years.”

Whitaker said since street music is largely in the alley at Angels in the Attic and across the street, his concerns centered more around the length of time requested for the event (4-9 p.m.).

Mayor Will Griffin suggested Council approve the July event and get feedback from the organizer and “our neighbors” before it becomes a monthly event.

Turner agreed and seconded Whitaker’s motion to approve the application. It passed unanimously.

Morris said the event application from Horses Healing Hearts is for a fundraiser, and there will not be horses in the park on July 2.

Councilman Chris Bond made the motion to approve the HHH event and Whitaker seconded. It was also unanimously approved.

Morris said instead of purchasing new shirts for Small Town Summer 2022, the Town is going to offer shirts from past years for $5, since there are several hundred left over and buying new ones would cost about $15 each.

The 2021 STS t-shirt was designed by then-high schooler Zora Dulaney.