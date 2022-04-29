Street sweeping window for town coming up

Street sweeping in town should occur the first part of May, Town Manager Andrew Morris said at last week’s Floyd Town Council meeting.

He said VDOT assured him Floyd is close to the top of the district’s list in regard to street sweeping that will clear gravel from town roads, which was put out for winter weather.

Council members asked Morris how the Town should communicate to people who regularly park on the street on the days VDOT will be in town, and suggested posting signs.

Morris said the Town will advertise once the final dates are announced and post on social media.

One unanimous vote April 21 approved the Class of 2022’s senior parade, and another added Morris to the Town’s account for communicating with the USDA.

Council members also brainstormed possible avenues for selling or donating previous years’ Small Town Summer t-shirts.

Donation presentations for Town of Floyd funds in fiscal year 2022-2023 included Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia on April 21, a nonprofit that serves the entire region.

Alex Barge said there are more than 50 localities that utilize Brain Injury Services, which provides guidance and resources for victims of brain injury and their families. Barge said stroke, blunt force trauma and cancer are examples of brain injuries often seen at the nonprofit.

Councilman Mike Patton asked how many people in Floyd County are served by the nonprofit, and Barge said, “currently, about four.”

Barge said Brain Injury Services asks other localities for donations, and also plans to approach the Floyd County Board of Supervisors.

Handmade Music School founder Dylan Locke said past donations to the nonprofit have benefited the school’s programs, “but this year, we need help paying rent.”

Locke told Council about the success of Handmade at Home during the pandemic, and said the virtual shift diversified the school’s student base.

He said about 80-85% of music students currently enrolled in lessons at the school are local children.

Council donations to the Handmade Music School, Old Church Gallery and Floyd Center for the Arts are matching funds from a Virginia Humanities grant to support the nonprofits.

Councilman David Whitaker asked who collects rent for the Handmade Music School, and Locke said Bruce Scopel owns the building it’s headquartered in.

Friends of Southwest Virginia and the SWVa Cultural Heritage Foundation made a joint presentation to get town funds for regional promotion, including The Crooked Road and other projects that stimulate SWVa’s creative economy.

Executive Director of Friends of SWVa Kim Davis said one of the largest concentrations of artists in the region is from Floyd County.

She said funds for FY22-23 could be used to develop strategies and projects to highlight Floyd, as there aren’t currently any going on, she said.

Carrie Beck, executive director of The Crooked Road, named a number of local Floyd musicians who have benefited from recording opportunities the nonprofit offers. She also detailed future projects to draw attention to the heritage music and art of the area.

The Floyd Country Store is a major venue along The Crooked Road, and County Sales and Wildwood Farms are affiliates.

Patton said the number of venues highlighted on The Crooked Road “doesn’t do [Floyd] justice.”

Executive Director of the Floyd Chamber of Commerce Melissa Branks requested “pre-pandemic-level funding” — $2,500 — for the Floyd Visitors Center in FY22-23.

The center supports residents and visitors by compiling resources for both tourism-based businesses and those that aren’t tourism-based. It releases seasonal lists for snow removal, firewood and more.

Branks said the Visitors Center is a go-to for residents “who need to know who to call,” and said there’s recently been an uptick in people walking in after buying a house.

She said the Visitors Center relocated last month to be “more in-line” with budget, and listed a number of benefits about the new location, including parking.

The new location of the Visitors Center is at 108 W. Main St. in Floyd, beside Blue Ridge Florist.

A motion to enter closed session died on the floor due to lack of a second April 21.

Council members decided to table the closed session until the next Floyd Town Council meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m. on May 5.