Wythe County man accused of knifing neighbor

Accused of cutting his neighbor when he tried to intervene in an altercation, a Wythe County probationer is being held without bond on a new felony charge.

Aaron Brandon Wright, 36, of Max Meadows was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with malicious wounding in the Aug. 29 slashing of Robert Brian Turner Jr., his Turnersville Lane neighbor.

According to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Cline, deputies responded to a stabbing call at a Turnersville Lane residence on Monday and found Turner with a cut on his arm.

Turner told police that Wright, who left before officers arrived, pulled out a knife and cut him when he tried to protect a female involved in an altercation with Wright, Cline said.

Deputies started looking for Wright and found him at Wythe County Community Hospital. Cline said he had apparently taken his wife there. He, though, wasn’t injured.

Turner, however, was transported to a Roanoke hospital.

According to a search warrant, deputies found a Gerber knife in Wright’s Nissan Pathfinder and collected it as evidence in the wounding.

Wright, who is on probation for several larceny convictions, is also awaiting trial on a March 6 felony hit and run charge.

He’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

In 2017, Wright pleaded guilty to eight felonies in a scheme that involved him stealing items from local retail stores and then selling them on eBay.

Police said they found everything from infant formula to iPhone cases when they searched Wright’s residence. Wright, who shoplifted with a small child in tow, said he was stealing and selling the merchandise because he’d lost several jobs and needed the money, a prosecutor said.

As part of his plea agreement, Wright was ordered to pay the Wytheville Walmart $7,000 in restitution.

Sentenced to serve 11 months in jail, Wright was also placed on probation for five years after his release.

In March, he was convicted of violating his probation and sentenced to time served (71 days) while awaiting trial.

According to allegations in his probation violation letter, Wright didn’t report in as instructed, tested positive for methamphetamine and picked up new criminal charges.

Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 572, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.