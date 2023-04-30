Little Eyes Daycare opened on March 16, welcoming children ages six weeks to 5 years old.

The facility at 290 E. Monroe St. has a capacity for 60 children and offers preschool instruction for 3- to 5-year-olds in preparation for kindergarten. Future plans include expanding care to children 6 to 12 years old in an after school program.

Amanda Brewer-Lord, M.S.Edu, O.D., is owner and founder of Little Eyes Daycare. She also founded Wythe Eye Associates in 1997 and has locations in Wytheville, Bluefield, Galax and Pulaski.

Brewer-Lord is a native of Wythe County and after graduating from Southern College of Optometry in 1997 she founded Wythe Eye Associates where she has practiced for 25 years. Prior to attending optometry school she received a Master’s Degree in Education with an emphasis in special education from Radford University.

The vision for Little Eyes Daycare began when many of Brewer-Lord’s own employees were struggling for day care options. After investigating the need for more child care in our community she purchased the Old Walnut Inn and renovated it for the new day care center.

The day care’s mission and philosophy is “to nurture the education and imagination of children in a home away from their home. We seek to provide a warm, enriching, child-centered learning environment for the children of our community to thrive upon.”

Administrator Jordan Workman, MPH, has a background in medical facility management.

Originally from Speedwell, Workman graduated from the University of Tennessee in May of 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Biological Science and a minor in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. She graduated from Liberty University with a master’s degree in Public Administration with a focus in healthcare. Workman has worked with patients at the University of Virginia ophthalmology department, served as infection preventionist at a rehabilitation facility in the Charlottesville area, and managed the Roanoke Valley Center for Sight Surgical Centers.

Program Director Kelsi Barnhard, AAS, graduated from Cowley County College in 2019 with an Associate’s Degree focused in Elementary Education. She came to Wythe County from Salina, Kansas in 2021. She worked in the school system for two years as a Paraprofessional and Co-Teacher. She has experience in elementary education as well as behavioral and special needs children. She is a Registered Behavioral Technician trained in Autism Education.

Hours for Little Eyes Daycare are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more at littleeyesdaycare.com or on Facebook. Call 276-223-1610.