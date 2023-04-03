The Wytheville office of HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Existence) and Open Door Café will install solar arrays and a two-vehicle electric charging station this year thanks to an agreement with a provider of clean energy and an anonymous foundation grant.

Secure Solar Futures, a provider of on-site clean energy to schools, hospitals, and businesses, has signed a 25-year Solar Power Purchase Agreement with HOPE for two rooftop solar arrays and the electric vehicle charging station.

HOPE Executive Director Andy Kegley said the anonymous foundation grant of $40,000 “made the whole project work for us.”

Kegley said HOPE put a new roof on its building in 2020 and took out the 40-year-old obsolete heating system. Most of the heating units were no longer functioning, he said, so the building was often either too cold or too hot.

“It has been a goal of mine for a long time to install a more sustainable energy system,” Kegley said. “We talked about solar power and got in touch with Secure Solar Futures in Staunton that loves working with non-profits to help save money and make climate change less scary.”

Kegley said they came up with proposals a year ago and work is set to get underway this spring.

HOPE was established 30 years ago to fulfill the challenge of its name — to reduce the conditions contributing to poverty in Southwest Virginia. It is a non-profit charitable organization breaking generational poverty through enhanced food access and housing stability. HOPE serves Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and the city of Galax.

“Stewardship is a core value of our organization. We strive to be good stewards of both donor contributions and the natural environment,” said Kegley in an announcement about the project. “Solar power will reduce our operating cost structure to help deliver our zero hunger and housing-first services more efficiently to more people in need while helping us use clean energy.”

To save money on installation costs, the organization will host a “solar barn raising” staffed by local high school and college career and technical education students and electrical apprentices under the supervision of trained solar installation professionals. The project is scheduled to be completed this summer.

One rooftop solar array will be installed on the HOPE office building and the other will be located at the organization’s Open Door Café location, just across a parking lot on Wytheville’s Main Street campus. Together, both solar arrays will have a production capacity of about 58 kilowatts and will save HOPE $7,500 in energy costs per year, or more than $200,000 over the life of the solar agreement.

By using clean energy, each year solar panels at both HOPE locations will produce enough energy to power seven average Virginia homes and offset enough grid power to avoid 34.2 metric tons of carbon emissions, as much carbon as would be sequestered by 40.5 acres of forest, the announcement noted.

The new roofing project three years ago provided HOPE the opportunity to pursue solar power, Kegley said, which aligns with the organization’s value of both economic and environmental sustainability.

“Because of our highly visible location, we know this project will heighten awareness of solar energy,” Kegley said. He hopes the availability of the EV charging station – expected by August — will encourage drivers seeking such service to stop and enjoy a meal at the Open Door Café while charging their vehicles.

Vehicle charging will be available 24 hours a day.

The electric vehicle charging station will get its energy from the rooftop solar array, Kegley said. Costs for charging will be less than filling a tank with gasoline. Revenue from the charging station should sustain the costs.

“It will be one of the first EV chargers open to the public in Wytheville and is expected to bring more attention to HOPE’s ‘donate-what-you-can’ restaurant,” he said. “By coincidence, Wytheville is the birthplace of former First Lady Edith Boiling Wilson, rumored to be the first person to drive an electric vehicle in Washington, DC.”

Kegley said there are also EV charging stations at several other locations including a Nissan dealership, Holiday Inn, and Sheets convenience center (currently undergoing a rebuild). He wants residents and visitors to have choices when it comes to sustainable energy sources.

“I hope there will be more EV charging stations and solar panels in use,” he said. “I am excited about sustainability for clients and the planet. We want to be around for a long time.”

“There is growing interest in electric vehicle manufacturing and use around the country,” Kegley said. “As production increases we will need more charging stations.”

“It’s kind of a brave new world.”

There will be a special celebration once the project is completed.

Find out more about HOPE on Facebook at Homes Wythe HOPE. Call 276-228-6280. The office is located at 680 W. Main Street in Wytheville.

About Secure Solar Futures

As a market and policy leader, Secure Solar Futures builds, owns, manages, and funds affordable Resilient Solar Solutions® for hospitals, schools and businesses. The company combines state-of–the-art solar technology with an innovative business model to make commercial-scale solar readily affordable in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, helping customers to realize the economic, environmental, and community benefits of solar energy. In 2017, Secure Solar Futures became a Certified B Corporation®. Find the company online at www.securesolarfutures.com