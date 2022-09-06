COUNTRY FEEDBACK: A few donation dos and dont's

Some people hunt deer, turkeys and rabbits.

I bag bargains.

I’m a connoisseur of cautious consumerism perched high on my throne of thrift. I’m a garage sale gourmet. I’m a flea market flunky.

I’m a cheap, cheap man and proud of it.

In my quest for discounted delights, I routinely frequent thrift stores – many of which rely on donated goods for resale.

Often with a mission in mind, these retail outlets use their profits to help others within the community.

Wytheville, for example, has Grace Pointe Center and New Life Thrift Shop. Both Christian-based ministries, the stores help area individuals with a variety of needs. There’s also Goodwill, which, of late, seems to be more Gucci and less Goodwill.

Prices there have skyrocketed. Some of the used shoes are marked up to $30, and the local store recently had an old winter coat on its “special merchandise” rack for $299. Keep that up and it may be “Goodbye” for many cash-strapped customers.

At any rate, Goodwill, like the aforementioned sites, also runs on donations, which is the focus of today’s missive.

Along with unearthing some genuine gems during my years of savvy shopping, I’ve come across and heard about some of the duds that get dropped off for charity.

There have been bags and boxes of snakeskins, dead – and occasionally live – mice, rodent droppings, people droppings, bugs, mothballs, mold, and enough stained, torn or otherwise nasty clothing to outfit a zombie apocalypse.

Some folks are even kind enough to pass along what should be curbside rubbish.

In addition to being downright gross, these dastardly donations cost the non-profits time and money.

Since it’s probably unwise to stock their shelves with a teapot topped off with yellow jackets, these store workers end up tossing some items into trash bins, which ain’t free.

While it’s easy to forgive the occasional chipped compote dish or frayed trouser hem, it’s inexcusable to believe someone else wants your ratty, grass-encrusted lawn-mowing shoes with the floppy soles and baby rattlesnake curled up in the toes.

Just -- in the name of all that is holy – keep your refuse to yourself.

Granted, one man’s trash can be someone else’s treasure, but I think that applies more to antiques and oddities and not empty cracker boxes and bent rusty kitchen knives that may be tied to a double homicide from the ‘70s.

When it doubt, throw it out; the stores and the shoppers – me included – will thank you.

Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 572, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.