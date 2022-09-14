Bland County grand jurors return indictments

After hearing the prosecution’s allegations against seven defendants, grand jurors returned nine criminal indictments on Sept. 12.

Those indicted will now stand trial in Bland County Circuit Court where a judge or jury will decide if they’re found guilty or not guilty.

Here’s a list of last week’s indictments:

Heather Marie Barker, 34, of Rocky Gap was indicted on a March 8 drug possession charge and an Oct. 2, 2021, credit card larceny charge. No trial date has been set.

Wayne Alan Day, 58, of Galax was indicted on a March 25 drug possession charge. Day is scheduled to enter a plea on Dec. 6.

Michael Lee Edwards, 28, of Pulaski was indicted on a May 18 drug possession charge. He’s slated to enter a plea on Dec. 6.

Ethan Calvin Jude, 18, of Pembroke was indicted on a Jan. 4 grand larceny charge. No trial date has been scheduled.

Edward Caudill Loving, 34, of Narrows was indicted on a Jan. 2 grand larceny charge. He’s supposed to enter a plea on Oct. 18.

Randall Scott Rhudy, 42, of Ivanhoe was indicted on a July 18 drug possession charge. His plea is slated for Dec. 6.

Autumn Faith Wood, 26, of Bland was indicted on two Feb. 10, 2021, drug possession charges. She’s scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 4.