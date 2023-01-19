Staffing shortage to temporarily close VA clinic in Marion

A staffing shortage is temporarily closing the VA medical clinic in Marion as of tomorrow, Jan. 20.

The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is expected to be shut down for about 180 days while officials review “veteran enrollment and the number of appointments at the clinic to determine the need to hire another provider,” said a news release issued this afternoon.

Clinic hours, according to the release, were Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for primary care visits. Medical center staff began contacting the approximately 430 affected patients last week to reschedule appointments or to arrange alternate care.

“We are working with each patient to ensure appointments are scheduled within a safe timeframe and we are sending patients to the community if a delay creates a clinical concern or if the patient prefers not to wait,” said Medical Center Director Dean. B. Borsos in the release. “We are reaching out to all patients impacted and we are doing everything to ensure patients continue receiving the highest quality care they have come to expect from James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.”

Most patients’ care will be transferred to JHQVAMC’s VA clinic in Bristol, Va. Other patients may be referred to community care, where there is no cost difference incurred by patients who would incur a co-pay for services at the VA.

Clinic providers and staff have been moved to alternate work sites and will continue caring for patients in-person and virtually.

“The health of our Veterans is our highest priority, and we are diligently working to ensure the care of each affected patient,” said Borsos. “We remain committed to providing care to veterans in the Southwest Virginia region.”

When appropriate, VA recommends using telehealth (phone or video) for scheduled appointments. Patients may contact their provider to learn more.