Smyth County's hospital earns 'A' in patient safety

Smyth County Community Hospital has once again been recognized for its patient safety record.

The Marion hospital earned an A grade from a national reviewer that studies multiple data sources.

Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade report for fall 2022 included SCCH among its list of top performers. It was one of only a handful of Southwest Virginia to earn the patient safety A grade.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA), overall, Virginia is ranked second in patient safety among states in the fall rankings.

Virginia was second overall in the nation in the spring 2022 report. The commonwealth’s hospitals ranked first overall in fall 2021, fourth in the spring 2021 rankings, sixth among states in the fall 2020 rankings, third overall in the fall 2019 scores, second overall in the spring 2019 rankings, third overall in the fall 2018 scores, and fifth overall in the spring 2018 grading period.

Other regional hospitals earning the A rating for patient safety included Buchanan General Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Clinch Valley Medical Center (Lifepoint Health), LewisGale Hospital — Montgomery (HCA Virginia), LewisGale Hospital — Pulaski (HCA Virginia), and Twin County Regional Healthcare (Lifepoint Health).

Dale Clark, SCCH’s CEO, commented on the report, saying that he is “very thankful for the team members at SCCH and the care they provide for neighbors, friends and family.”

SCCH has earned high ratings from Leapfrog previously and, Clark believes, the continued success “shows the team’s long-term commitment to providing the best possible care.”

Clark concluded, “I hope the ranking give assurance to community members when they choose SCCH for care.”

“Hospitals across Virginia are unique in many ways, including where they are located, the communities and patients they serve, and the types of medical care they most commonly provide. But what each hospital has in common is an unparalleled commitment to giving each patient high-quality care in a safe environment,” said Peter Mulkey, Clinch Valley Health CEO and the chair of the VHHA Board of Directors, in a news release. “It is an honor to be part of a hospital community that prides itself on achieving exceptional patient care and safety.”

“Our hospital and health system members intentionally collaborate on driving performance improvement on patient safety outcomes,” added VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “These new rankings from the Leapfrog Group are validation of that collaborative work and the positive results it is producing for patients across Virginia.”

The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grades assign letter grades to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the nation based on safety data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Group, and other sources. In the latest rankings, 37 of 71 Virginia general acute care hospitals evaluated earned “A” grades.