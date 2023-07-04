With Thursday evening action by Saltville’s town council, all of Smyth County’s local governments have united behind a call for a specific TV station to be returned to the community’s cable television lineup.

This is not the first time such a protest has been put forward.

As of this week, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors and the town councils of Chilhowie, Marion, and Saltville have all formally expressed their protest at the removal of the Roanoke-based WDBJ station from Comcast cable’s package and are petitioning for it to be returned to the local lineup.

The resolution the governing bodies adopted said WDBJ, a CBS affiliate, was part of the cable lineup for decades and was “a primary carrier of news and sports” in Virginia. Its removal, the resolution says, creates a void that hasn’t been filled and was done “without notice or agreement of the localities that act as the franchisee of Comcast….”

“The removal of WDBJ lessened the value of Comcast’s cable offerings generally and left our citizens less informed of Virginia events,” the resolution said.

That document goes on to ask Smyth’s federal legislators, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, to offer their assistance in the matter.

Their help would likely be needed because federal laws give stations exclusive rights within their markets and access to digital programming. Under those laws, WJHL, based in the Tri-Cities, has exclusive rights to distribute CBS programming and certain syndicated programming within its designated market area. Marion falls within that area.

The resolution seeking change was adopted at the urging of Chilhowie Town Manager John Clark, who first began waging this battle in late 2010 when he served as Marion’s town manager.

In October of that year, Comcast consolidated its cable lineups for the Marion, Chilhowie, Saltville, Glade Spring and Washington County areas into one. WJHL became the lineup’s CBS affiliate.

However, Marion officials expressed concerns that the Tri-Cities’ affiliate focused more on eastern Tennessee news.

In 2010, Clark explained that he wanted to watch the debate between then-Rep. Rick Boucher and his challengers, Morgan Griffith and Jeremiah Heaton, presented by WDBJ, but was unable to.

Clark said he believed other area residents would prefer an option for more Virginia news and sports, including ACC basketball.

In 2010, Mayor David Helms also cited his desire to see more state news, especially when the General Assembly is in session.

In June of this year that same sentiment was reiterated by other leaders.

Supervisors’ Chair Charlie Atkins said he was unhappy when it happened and continues to miss Virginia-oriented programming, especially Virginia Tech sports coverage.

“I hope something good comes out of this,” Atkins said.