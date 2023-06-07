A pilot program to offer free mental health services to uninsured patients has come to the Brock Hughes Medical Center in Wytheville. This clinic serves residents of Wythe and Bland counties.

Brock Hughes Medical Center is partnering with the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative to provide teletherapy.

The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative matches volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers with clinical supervisors and participating free and charitable clinics, all to expand mental health services throughout the Commonwealth.

According to Brock Hughes Medical Center, through this program mental health providers talk with patients about developing coping skills to help deal with personal, social and/or emotional problems. Many people go to therapy to seek support in facing these common problems. Possible topics could be marriage/family issues, stress, grief, depression, anxiety, addiction, or other problems. The focus is also on improving the patient’s overall well-being and everyday life.

Stacey Linkous, executive director of BHMC, said that planning for this telemental health program took place July through December of 2022 and it went live in January of this year, there were 6 clinics in Virginia initially chosen to participate in the pilot program, and additional clinics will be added this year.

“We felt really fortunate to have been chosen to participate. We were one of the first clinics to participate,” Linkous said.

Founded in 1995 and named in honor of the late Dr. Charles Brock Hughes, BHMC began as a free clinic and transitioned in 2019 with the expansion of Medicare to a hybrid center accepting uninsured, under-insured (Medicaid), and insured (Medicare, private) patients. It is a member of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

“When asked if we were interested in the pilot program we said yes, we have patients that could benefit,” Linkous said.

Telemental health patients must be a patient of BHMC to participate. If not currently a patient, a person can come to the center in Wytheville and fill out a short form. The facility will handle everything else and patients will talk to a pre-licensed clinical social worker for an initial in-person meeting and from then on may communicate with their therapist by phone or computer.

Teletherapy is therapy over video. Patients can join their appointment from a private space in the clinic, at home, or somewhere else that has reliable internet or cell phone service. In Bland County, the public library offers two private cubicles that could be used for communication in teletherapy.

Services can be short-term for several weeks or long-term for several months. Most of the time appointments are scheduled once a week, but how often the patient talks to the therapist depends on need.

The provider will ask the patient about what brought them to therapy. The provider may ask about thoughts and feelings, events and people in the patient’s life, and their physical health.

“They want to get to know you and how they can help you,” the initiative notes.

Teletherapy is very similar to in-person therapy, and it has been proven to be as helpful as in-person care, said Linkous. The main difference is that the provider is not in the same place as the patient. It is like using tools such as FaceTime or Zoom, but teletherapy uses a platform that is safe and private.

Patients can connect with a therapist anywhere in Virginia, so teletherapy is flexible and accessible.

To be eligible to receive teletherapy services through BHMC, patients must be a resident of Wythe or Bland counties and have an income at or below the 300% federal poverty level. That level includes (for example) an annual income of no more than $43,740 for a household of one, $59,160 for a household of two, $90,000 for a household of four, or $105,420 for a household of five. Monthly income levels for those size families include $3,645 for a family of one, $4,930 for a family of two, $7,500 for a family of four, and $8,785 for a family of five.

For more information, call 276-223-0558 or go to www.brockhughes.org. Brock Hughes Medical Center is located at 450 W Monroe St., Wytheville.

“Since 1995, Brock Hughes Medical Clinic has grown and seen many changes-especially during the last 10 years. Partners such as the Wythe-Bland Foundation (WBF), Virginia Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, Virginia Health Care Foundation, RX Partnership as well as many local private donors, churches, and other organizations have made it possible for BHMC to continue providing medical, pharmaceutical, and preventive health care services to a vulnerable population.”

The center currently employs full and part-time staff, and sees patients of all ages who are without health insurance, have Medicaid, Medicare or commercial insurance.

Linkous became executive director in January 2016. She completed her undergraduate work in Psychology and Management at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee. She also holds a Master of Science in Leadership from Capella University.

A native of Southwest Virginia, Linkous began her career in education at Wytheville Community College, working for Financial Aid and Talent Search and teaching human services classes part-time. After 16 years at WCC she chose to pursue a new career opportunity, one that still involved helping the underserved but in healthcare.