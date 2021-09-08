New jam concert series brings weekly entertainment to Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. — Looking for live music?

The town of Damascus is the place to be on Friday evenings this summer.

“Beaverdam Friday Jams” is attracting a host of local musicians and as many as 100 audience members each week, said Robert Van de Vuurst, a member of the Damascus Town Council.

De Vuurst, who is an organizer for the jams, said the tourist-friendly town is always looking for good experiences for locals and visitors. When the idea for a music jam came before the Town Council, it was a unanimous decision to proceed with setting up the free admission music events from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Damascus Town Park.

“The Town Council members thought it was a great idea. We got it put together in record time. It’s done really well,” he said.

The idea for the outdoor jams may never have surfaced had it not been for Damascus Town Clerk Tuesday Pope.

“I thought it would be great to give our residents and visitors something to do here on Friday nights so that they don’t look for entertainment somewhere else in the area. We want to keep them here in town,” she said.

De Vuurst credits “a town clerk thinking outside the box” for presenting the idea to the town.