New jam concert series brings weekly entertainment to Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. — Looking for live music?
The town of Damascus is the place to be on Friday evenings this summer.
“Beaverdam Friday Jams” is attracting a host of local musicians and as many as 100 audience members each week, said Robert Van de Vuurst, a member of the Damascus Town Council.
De Vuurst, who is an organizer for the jams, said the tourist-friendly town is always looking for good experiences for locals and visitors. When the idea for a music jam came before the Town Council, it was a unanimous decision to proceed with setting up the free admission music events from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Damascus Town Park.
“The Town Council members thought it was a great idea. We got it put together in record time. It’s done really well,” he said.
The idea for the outdoor jams may never have surfaced had it not been for Damascus Town Clerk Tuesday Pope.
“I thought it would be great to give our residents and visitors something to do here on Friday nights so that they don’t look for entertainment somewhere else in the area. We want to keep them here in town,” she said.
De Vuurst credits “a town clerk thinking outside the box” for presenting the idea to the town.
The music jams are scheduled to run through Oct. 29. Damascus Brewery and the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy are partnering to supply a beer garden for each event. A food truck also is available each Friday.
“The first two Fridays, Damascus Brewery ran out of beer,” said De Vuurst.
He foresees the music jams will continue in town next spring. “I hope this thing gets big enough for us to host Aerosmith next year,” he said with a laugh.
“Music is an integral part of positive community connectivity,” Katie Lamb, mayor of Damascus. “Beaverdam Friday Jams is very exciting for Damascus. It is great that the town can offer a family-friendly outdoor event, showcasing local musical talents.
“It’s also fantastic that the Damascus Brewery can provide liquid refreshments, and restaurants like 7 Trails Grill are serving up some good eats. Several food trucks are also participating throughout the free concert series. It seems that each week we are seeing more music and beer enthusiasts attending the festivities. We are super stoked about the success and the future of Beaverdam Friday Jams.”
The jam-band artists perform a wide variety of genres from country and bluegrass to Americana and rock.
“There’s something for everyone,” said De Vuurst. “The group Phantom is a top 40 cover band, From the Edge offers an Americana style of music, and New Beginnings is a singer-and-songwriter group.”
People are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on during the evening events.
Upcoming Friday jams will feature Phantom on Sept. 10; the Soulamanders on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15; James Meadows on Sept. 24; Fritz & Co. on Oct. 1; My New Favorites on Oct. 8; From the Edge on Oct. 22; and J.P. Parsons & The American Bandwagon on Oct. 29.
