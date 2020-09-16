Wythe County manhunt, police chase collide

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of a car involved in a police chase through Wythe and Carroll counties ran smack dab into nearly two dozen police officers and a helicopter involved in a manhunt off of Peppers Ferry Road Wednesday morning.

The action began Tuesday night when a man ran from a Virginia State Police trooper after a traffic stop/drug investigation on the interstate. Law enforcement officers mounted a search in the Peppers Ferry/Lovers Lane area Wednesday morning after the man was spotted by someone at RC Towing running into a corn field, according to Wythe County Sheriff Maj. Anthony Cline.

The VSP also called in a helicopter to search for the man in the cornfield and surrounding area.

While officers were searching for the suspect Wednesday morning, police in Carroll County spotted a car going about 119 mph on I-77 north and began a pursuit, Cline said. At some point, the car left the interstate and traveled through Austinville, Fort Chiswell and Max Meadows – a route that led them straight to the manhunt on Peppers Ferry Road.

“It was bad luck,” Cline said. “They had no idea they were running toward us.”

Law enforcement officers soon found the manhunt suspect and also arrested the female driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit. Charges are pending.

The Wytheville Enterprise will have more on this story as it develops.