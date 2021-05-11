VSP employee charged with possessing child porn in Wythe

A Wythe County man who made sure men and women on Virginia’s sex offender registry were following the rules has been charged with crimes that could ultimately land him on registry
Shane Alan Underwood, 47, of Speedwell was arrested on May 5 and charged with seven counts of possessing child pornography, according to arrest warrants obtained by Virginia State Police Trooper B.R. Edwards.
In a criminal complaint, Edwards said investigators searched Underwood’s cell phone in March and found seven images of possible child porn. Underwood, who’s on unpaid leave, was a civilian employee with the state police’s firearms and sex offender investigate unit, according to a VSP spokesperson.
Police were able to identify the female in the images who confirmed she was 17 during the offense dates – Dec. 4, 2019, to Dec. 4, 2020. Now an adult, the female named in the complaint, 18-year-old Keilee Jude whose birthday is Dec. 4, is facing Bland County charges of possessing child porn.
Jude and 41-year-old William Dean Blankenship were arrested in February after police searched a Bland County residence and reported finding drugs and cell phones containing pornographic images of Jude and two other juveniles – one 17 and one 16.
“Both the phone that Mr. Blankenship identified as his and the phone Ms. Jude identified as hers contain dozens of pictures depicting Ms. Jude nude or performing sexual acts while under the age of 18,” a deputy wrote in court documents.
The search warrant related to Underwood was sealed by a Wythe County judge.
In addition to his state police job where he verified information reported by sex offenders, Underwood also worked for GFS Secure Solutions but is now on a leave of absence, according to court documents.
A Linkedin page under his name said he had 17 years of experience in corrections, law enforcement and security.
“States he will appear in court and has a steady job,” a magistrate wrote when setting Underwood’s bond at $5,000. “Very cooperative and polite.”
Given a court-appointed attorney to represent him, Underwood has a June 24 preliminary hearing set in Wythe County General District Court.
If convicted of possessing child porn, Underwood faces a maximum five-year prison sentence on each count.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.