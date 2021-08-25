Volunteers spruce up cat shelter

“We have started with Saturdays and would love to see it grow,” Turner said.

In addition to painting the outside of the building, volunteers painted a picnic table and plan to paint the inside of the building. They also provide food and kitty litter donated by Walmart, and post online photos of the cats up for adoption.

“We also make sure there are plenty of towels there,” Turner said. “We take them home to wash them ourselves.”

Soon, the groups plan to purchase cage banks for cats at the shelter. Currently, they stay in crates. Cage banks are much nicer than crates, but are expensive: about $4,200 for a set, and the shelter needs three or four sets, Turner said. The two groups plan to purchase one set and hold a fundraiser so they can purchase a second set.

The groups are looking for volunteers to help out at the cat shelter. Candidates must go through the Town’s process for individuals who want to volunteer, which includes a background check and some training.

Right now, there are about six cats up for adoption at the shelter.