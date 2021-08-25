Volunteers spruce up cat shelter

The town of Wytheville Cat Shelter has a new look thanks to members of two animal welfare groups who recently painted the building on Atkins Mill Road. Members of the Wythe-Bland Animal Welfare League and Friends Wythe K9s and Felines are also volunteering at the shelter.
Previously, the cinderblock building was white with a blue stripe. Now, it’s a vibrant turquoise and decorated with black paw prints and kitty cat silhouettes.
Debbie Turner, longtime president of the WBAWL, said the group has helped out at the dog shelter next door for a long time, caring for the dogs and walking them. Recently, the group raised money for fencing at the dog shelter. Now, the group is turning its attention to the cat shelter, operated by the town of Wytheville. Wythe County operates the dog shelter.
Turner said former Town Manager Steve Moore reached out to the groups and met with them throughout last fall and winter to work out an arrangement between the town and volunteers. The plan fell into place and the two groups started volunteering at the shelter on Saturdays, beginning June 5.
The shelter is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays for people who want to see or adopt a cat. The volunteers cannot accept cats and don’t return cats to their owners – those tasks belong to Wytheville’s Animal Control Officer Kevin Kelley.
“We have started with Saturdays and would love to see it grow,” Turner said.
In addition to painting the outside of the building, volunteers painted a picnic table and plan to paint the inside of the building. They also provide food and kitty litter donated by Walmart, and post online photos of the cats up for adoption.
“We also make sure there are plenty of towels there,” Turner said. “We take them home to wash them ourselves.”
Soon, the groups plan to purchase cage banks for cats at the shelter. Currently, they stay in crates. Cage banks are much nicer than crates, but are expensive: about $4,200 for a set, and the shelter needs three or four sets, Turner said. The two groups plan to purchase one set and hold a fundraiser so they can purchase a second set.
The groups are looking for volunteers to help out at the cat shelter. Candidates must go through the Town’s process for individuals who want to volunteer, which includes a background check and some training.
Right now, there are about six cats up for adoption at the shelter.
“Lately, it’s been kittens; I’m overrun with kittens,” Kelley said, adding that in the past the shelter has housed mostly stray cats, but now owners often surrender their cats to the shelter.
“Some of them are good, adult cats, but they don’t want them,” he said.
Often owners complain about cats not using the litter box, but that problem is often solved by adding another litter box because some cats won’t use a box that other cats use. Also, owners sometimes don’t want to have their cats spayed or neutered.
“But there are low-cost options out there and groups willing to help,” the animal control officer said.
Kelley is happy for the volunteers’ help.
“The only thing I wish we had, I wish we had them every day of the week,” he said.
For more information, visit the Wythe-Bland Animal Welfare League and the Friends Wythe K9s and Felines Facebook pages.
