Historical Society brings forgotten town stories to life in Sinking Spring Cemetery Tour

ABINGDON, Va. — It’s Saturday, July 21, 1888.
The setting is Main Street in Abingdon. It’s market day at the “jockey lot” behind the courthouse, where a large crowd of people have gathered — trading, buying, swapping and drinking.
What starts out as a peaceful day of neighbors socializing in the center of town winds up as a murder scene — with the death of three people.
It’s hard to believe something like this actually happened more than a hundred years ago, but it’s true, said Rick Morgan, a member of the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia.
Morgan will retell the tragic story during the annual Sinking Spring Cemetery Tour on Saturday, July 31.
According to him, the situation went something like this.
In an outline of the tragedy, Morgan writes in a news release, “John Grayson from Tennessee has been selling whiskey in Abingdon all day and has been drinking and is intoxicated. He is loud, rude, shouting insults at a crowd (probably that they are no good confederates as his father was a Union colonel). He is on horseback, waving a pistol, and threatening local citizens.
“Lilburn Trigg is walking home on Main Street from the train depot. East of the Court House he confronts Grayson, asking him to put his gun away and behave. Lilburn approaches Grayson on his horse. Apparently, as he reaches Grayson, Grayson fires his pistol down at Lilburn, who pulls Grayson from his horse as he falls to the ground.
“An angry crowd of local citizens gathers and pursues Grayson as he tries to flee on foot. A shot is fired and Grayson falls wounded. Grayson is taken to a boarding house on Deadmore Street.
“Someone runs to the Trigg home to inform them that Lilburn has been shot nearby on Main Street. His mother, Rachael, rushes to her wounded son. When she reaches him, Rachel collapses due to a heart condition and she is carried back to her home along with her mortally wounded son.”
Morgan said he got interested in the tragedy when one day he stumbled on an account of the story in an old newspaper.
“I found that major newspapers all over the country from New York to Boston to Dallas had picked up this Southwest Virginia story,” he said.
During his research, Morgan also learned that the popular song “Tom Dooley” was originally written by a relative of Grayson and contains the line, “if it hadn’t been for Grayson, I’d been in Tennessee,” crediting Col. James Grayson, the father of John Grayson who was a Union army officer, for his capture.
The presentation held during the cemetery tour will feature three local people playing the roles of the main characters.
Lilburn Henderson Trigg is being played by David Harrison of Abingdon; Rachel Findlay Branch Trigg is being played by Lacey Dillard of Bristol; and the role of John T. Grayson is being played by Kelly Moore of Abingdon.
“But there’s more,” said Morgan. “Once I got into this story about Lilburn, I discovered that he was a deputy sheriff at that time, and he is listed on the register for the National Law Enforcement Officers who have fallen in the line of duty.”
According to Morgan, Lilburn Henderson Trigg is the only officer from Washington County, Virginia, who is on that register.
Through his research, Morgan also located a direct descendant of Wilburn, who lives in Birmingham, Alabama. Morgan is hopeful the descendant will attend the presentation as a representative of the family.
Living History Tour
The Living History Tour of Sinking Spring Cemetery features interpreters in period costumes telling brief stories of some of the “Spirits” resting there. The cemetery was the primary burying ground for the area from 1773 throughout much of the 19th century. Now six acres in size, it contains approximately 2000 marked and 500 unmarked graves, according to a news release.
Guides will lead small groups through the grounds where six Spirits will be featured during the program.
With each tour lasting about an hour, the first small group tour begins at 5 p.m., and the last starts at 7:15 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the gate and must be paid with cash. All proceeds will benefit the Historical Society.
Comfortable shoes are recommended.
Free parking is available in the parking lot of the Historical Society of Washington County at 341 W. Main St. on the corner of Russell Road.
According to Martha Keys, immediate past president of the historical society, the living history tours began in 2013 as a way to draw greater awareness to the small historical and genealogical research facility.
“These living history tours remind us of the people who have gone on and those who have made it possible for us to enjoy the life we have today. It’s very important for people to gain an appreciation of their history and to know that hundreds of years ago people lived, died and fought to make it what we have today. It’s our heritage, and I feel very strongly about it.”
Keys said every year they meet people at the living history tours who have never visited the cemetery.
“Even the locals say they’ve lived in this town all of their lives, and they’ve never been in this cemetery,” Keys said.
“We have a wealth of history in there — there are two governors of Virginia buried here. It’s an overlooked treasure here in Abingdon, and that’s another reason we want to publicize it more.”
