Historical Society brings forgotten town stories to life in Sinking Spring Cemetery Tour

“An angry crowd of local citizens gathers and pursues Grayson as he tries to flee on foot. A shot is fired and Grayson falls wounded. Grayson is taken to a boarding house on Deadmore Street.

“Someone runs to the Trigg home to inform them that Lilburn has been shot nearby on Main Street. His mother, Rachael, rushes to her wounded son. When she reaches him, Rachel collapses due to a heart condition and she is carried back to her home along with her mortally wounded son.”

Morgan said he got interested in the tragedy when one day he stumbled on an account of the story in an old newspaper.

“I found that major newspapers all over the country from New York to Boston to Dallas had picked up this Southwest Virginia story,” he said.

During his research, Morgan also learned that the popular song “Tom Dooley” was originally written by a relative of Grayson and contains the line, “if it hadn’t been for Grayson, I’d been in Tennessee,” crediting Col. James Grayson, the father of John Grayson who was a Union army officer, for his capture.

The presentation held during the cemetery tour will feature three local people playing the roles of the main characters.