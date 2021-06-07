School's out for Smyth retirees

Driving in bad weather has changed as well.

“I would put chains on,” Winebarger said of the bus tires when snow came. “Now you just flip a switch and chains come down. But I never had to use them. If there’s snow, they close the schools.”

Her favorite part of the job, she said, was getting to drive the bus when her two daughters were in school and playing sports. They followed in mom’s footsteps and played basketball and volleyball and ran track. They also got to play softball, which wasn’t available to Winebarger when she was in school.

Winebarger graduated from Chilhowie High School in 1975. She knew her husband, Eugene, since they were children, and they’ve been married 46 years with two daughters and six grandchildren.

Being able to be home with her daughters in the summer and when they were sick was a benefit of her job as a school bus driver, Winebarger said. It would take about an hour and a half in the mornings and again in the evenings to drive the route.

In retirement, Winebarger said she will no doubt wake up early as she had to when driving the bus, but she will appreciate not having to go out in cold and wet weather. Instead, she and Eugene will go fishing and camping and enjoy working on their farm just outside the town of Chilhowie.