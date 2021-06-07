School's out for Smyth retirees

School’s not only out for summer, but possibly forever for most of a fairly large group of retirees ending their careers with a reception and a plaque of recognition from Smyth County Schools.
Some of those retiring teachers will no doubt return to the classroom from time to time as substitutes.
Approximately 15 of the retirees gathered Thursday at the Riverfront Restaurant in Chilhowie to enjoy a meal and hear words of praise from school officials for their many years of service. The number of years spent in the Smyth County system ranged from seven to 40.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dennis Carter told a story about a young woman so intimidated by the thought of college she almost left the registration line until a man handing out lollipops in an effort to raise awareness of a charity instructed the man in front of the young woman to give that lovely young lady a lollipop. When he did so it bolstered the young woman’s confidence, enabling her to complete her registration. Ultimately, she graduated from college and married the young man who had shyly handed her the lollipop. Years later she ran into the man who had been handing out the lollipops. She told him how his act had changed her life. He didn’t even recall giving out lollipops, but the incident had stayed with the woman all those years.
“Your career has been filled with those lollipop moments,” Carter told the retirees. He said former students will come up to you with memories of things that happened you may not remember at all but which made a lasting impression on that student.
“Know that you have made an impact,” he said.
One retiree in particular no doubt made a lasting impression on her kids – those who rode her school bus for the past 29 years.
Betty Winebarger drove the same bus route in the Chilhowie district for nearly three decades. The only hiccup in the routine happened last year when students stayed home during the pandemic and Winebarger delivered meals to students instead of delivering students to school.
Winebarger watched those kids grow up over the years and said one girl who rode her bus is now driving a school bus for the Saltville district.
They always had a smile and a hug for her, Winebarger said, even when she was just delivering food rather than picking them up. And they were always very well behaved.
“Ask any sub driver. I’ve got the best behaved kids and the cleanest bus of any of them,” she said. “I’ve always prided myself on that. I don’t ask anything of them that I wouldn’t expect of my own grandkids.”
Winebarger said she was the first woman bus driver in the Chilhowie district. She drove the first diesel-powered bus in the district and later the first automatic. When she started driving, she had to pull a lever to open the doors and now they open with an air-pressured device.
Driving in bad weather has changed as well.
“I would put chains on,” Winebarger said of the bus tires when snow came. “Now you just flip a switch and chains come down. But I never had to use them. If there’s snow, they close the schools.”
Her favorite part of the job, she said, was getting to drive the bus when her two daughters were in school and playing sports. They followed in mom’s footsteps and played basketball and volleyball and ran track. They also got to play softball, which wasn’t available to Winebarger when she was in school.
Winebarger graduated from Chilhowie High School in 1975. She knew her husband, Eugene, since they were children, and they’ve been married 46 years with two daughters and six grandchildren.
Being able to be home with her daughters in the summer and when they were sick was a benefit of her job as a school bus driver, Winebarger said. It would take about an hour and a half in the mornings and again in the evenings to drive the route.
In retirement, Winebarger said she will no doubt wake up early as she had to when driving the bus, but she will appreciate not having to go out in cold and wet weather. Instead, she and Eugene will go fishing and camping and enjoy working on their farm just outside the town of Chilhowie.
This summer, they plan to go camping at Rural Retreat Lake.
“I don’t like the beach. I like the mountains,” Winebarger said. “And the farm.”
She will miss her kids on the bus, though, and remember them fondly. A lollipop moment for her came when one of the little girls drew a picture of a school bus with kids in the windows, including herself, and gave it to her.
“I would have never thought she’d do something like that,” Winebarger said, remembering the shy child. “I kept that.”