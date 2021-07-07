Local man charged with theft of $15,000 in jewelry

A man remodeling a Smyth County restaurant has been charged with stealing jewelry from a Wythe County woman.

According to a press release from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Betty Byrd, who lives on Porter Road, reported to deputies that on June 30 someone stole $15,000 worth of custom-made jewelry from her home.

Wythe and Smyth County investigators found some pieces of the jewelry at a Marion jewelry store; pieces of the jewelry had been sold as scrap metal, the release said.

An investigation led to the arrest of Stephen Lane Shanholtz Jr., 45, of Smyth County, on July 2. He was charged with grand larceny and larceny with the intent to sell.

Major Anthony Cline of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said that Shanholtz and Byrd were acquaintances and there was no break-in involved.

Shanholtz is in the process of remodeling a restaurant formerly called The Barn Restaurant, located at 7412 Lee Highway. The restaurant was re-named Sweetwater Venue. Until the restaurant re-opens, Shanholtz has been hosting barbecues and vendor events at the Sweetwater site on weekends.

According to the New River Valley Jail, Shanholtz was released on a $2,500 secured bond on July 2. He is set to appear in Wythe County General District Court on Sept. 9.