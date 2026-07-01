Centerpiece Pet of the Week Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Jul 1, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Mischa enjoys the company of other dogs. Submitted photo Mischa is a friendly girl, but large crowds can overwhelm her. Submitted photo Mischa walks nicely on a leash. Submitted photo Mischa's adoption fee covers her spay, age-appropriate vaccines, and a microchip. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meet Mischa.kAm|:D492 :D 2 362FE:7F= b\J62C\@=5 $96A96C5 >:I H6:89:?8 :? 2E 2C@F?5 g_ A@F?5D @7 =@G6 2?5 25G6?EFC6] %9:D DH66E 8:C= :D =@@<:?8 7@C 2 72>:=J E@ 42== 96C @H? E9C@F89 $>JE9 p?:>2= #6D4F6]k^AmkAm|:D492 6?;@JD E96 4@>A2?J @7 @E96C 5@8D] w@H6G6C[ D96 H@F=5 5@ 36DE :? 2 9@>6 H:E9@FE 42ED] $96 H2=<D ?:46=J @? 2 =62D9 2?5 6?;@JD 86EE:?8 @FE 7@C DEC@==D 2?5 6IA=@C:?8 E96 H@C=5 2C@F?5 96C]k^AmkAm(9:=6 |:D492 :D 2 7C:6?5=J 8:C=[ =2C86 4C@H5D 42? D@>6E:>6D 36 @G6CH96=>:?8 7@C 96C[ D@ D96 H@F=5 E9C:G6 H:E9 2 72>:=J E92E F?56CDE2?5D 96C ?665 7@C 2 =:EE=6 6IEC2 DA246 H96? E9:?8D 86E 3FDJ]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them kAm|:D492 :D 2 3:E @? E96 E9:4< D:56 2?5 4@F=5 2=D@ 36?67:E 7C@> 2 962=E9J 5:6E 2?5 C68F=2C 6I6C4:D6 E@ 96=A 96C C6249 2 3:E 962=E9:6C H6:89E]k^AmkAm|:D492VD 25@AE:@? 766 4@G6CD 96C DA2J[ 286\2AAC@AC:2E6 G244:?6D[ 2?5 2 >:4C@49:A]k^AmkAm|:D492 :D 2G2:=23=6 7@C 25@AE:@? E9C@F89 $>JE9 p?:>2= #6D4F6] pAA=J E@ 25@AE 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^3:E]=J^$p#025@AEQm3:E]=J^$p#025@AEk^2mPk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Watch Now: Related Video Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Birthright citizenship survives in major SCOTUS ruling Birthright citizenship survives in major SCOTUS ruling Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income