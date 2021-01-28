Wythe County grand jurors return murder indictments

From staff reports
Accused in separate 2020 fatal shootings, two Wythe County men will now stand trial on murder charges following last week’s grand jury session.
William Greg Akers III, 18, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the June 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Matthew Blake King of Rural Retreat.
Akers, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is set to enter a plea on March 17 in Wythe County Circuit Court.
He’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.
In the other September 2020 shooting, Joel Perries Hosey, 61, of Barren Springs was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of his stepson, 30-year-old Chad A. Norris.
Also being held at the regional jail, Hosey’s trial date is pending.
In other indictments handed down on Jan. 19:
Dennis James Adams, 57, of Wytheville was indicted on two counts of failing to register as a sex offender –second or subsequent offense.
Seth Lennon Aker, 23, of Speedwell was indicted on charges of malicious assault, child abuse or neglect and child endangerment.
Barry Dixon Armstrong Jr., 47, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of manufacturing/etc. methamphetamine.
Tyrell Sentrice Austin, 25, of Pulaski was indicted on a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Gregory Wayne Barker, 34, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Christopher Scott Billings, 40, of Ivanhoe was indicted on an obtaining money by false pretense charge.
Ashley Alene Bills, 33, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a stun gun, being a felon carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a gun and possessing drugs.
Regina Ashley Blankenship, 36, of Bland was indicted on a possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. meth charge.
Jeffrey Allan Brown, 57, of Daniels, West Virginia, was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Shanna Noelle Brown, 36, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Amber Marie Bryant, 24, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was indicted on felony eluding and hit and run charges.
Kincie Douglas Burnette, 47, of Wytheville was indicted on two counts of failing to register as a sex offender-second or subsequent offense and driving after being declared an habitual offender.
Charles Robert Campbell, 49, of North Tazewell, was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Adam Scott Carter, 23, of Charleston, West Virginia, was indicted on a possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana charge.
Tyler Lee Cleveland, 28, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Robert Edward Brady Coe, 48, of Wytheville was indicted on two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Charity Diane Coleman, 47, of Wytheville was indicted on a possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. meth charge.
Chelsea Lynn Cornett, 29, of Wytheville was indicted on a hit and run charge.
Brian Keith Corvin, 48, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Richard Samuel Cregger, 50, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Azaria Shaunta Crenshaw, 26, of Wytheville was indicted on three child endangerment charges.
Erick Lee Davis, 51, of Wytheville was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Isaiah Lee Davis, 21, of Speedwell was indicted on a charge of having sexual intercourse with a child under age 13.
Ricky Lee Davis, 61, of Pulaski was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Calvin Junior Duncan II, 31, of Speedwell was indicted on an auto grand larceny charge.
Crystal Fink Dunford, 45, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Harold M. Dunford, 80, of Austinville was indicted on a charge of torturing a dog causing death charge.
Lisa Michelle Dunford, 46, of Woodlawn was indicted on charges of obtaining money by false pretense, forgery and uttering.
James St. Clair Dunn, 46, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. meth and possessing drugs.
Terrell Eros Finch, 52, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Jacob Anderson Fink, 39, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Sandra Marie Fisher, 48, of Max Meadows was indicted on a shoplifting charge.
Robert Louis Fowler, 41, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a petit larceny-third or subsequent offense charge.
Peter Ratliff French, 57, of Wytheville was indicted on a possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. meth charge.
Jeanne Yvette Goad, 50, of Max Meadows was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Justin Randall Gravely, 33, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Timothy Allen Graybeal, 36, of Max Meadows was indicted on charges of possessing a gun with drugs and possessing drugs.
Bobby Junior Haga, 53, of Marion was indicted on two buying or receiving stolen goods charges.
Dezmon Dewayne Harmon, 27, of Pulaski was indicted on charges of possessing drugs and assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Brian Ray Hedge, 49, of Bridgewater was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, firearm larceny and burglary.
Dora Lorraine Hostetler, 30, of Rural Retreat was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Terry Allen Hostetter, 35, of Bristol was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Joshua Adam Hurley, 28, of Wytheville was indicted on three counts of auto grand larceny and felony eluding police.
Alourdeja Jean, 28, of Lee High Acres, Florida, was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Calvin Wayne Johnson, 27, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Dylan Lee Jones, 24, of Glade Spring was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Eric David Jones, 31, of Wytheville was indicted on three child endangerment charges.
Terry Fabian Kelly, 46, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Jacqueline Adriana Kilbert, 31, of Pulaski was indicted on a petit larceny-third or subsequent offense charge.
Jessica Patricia Lancaster, 43, of Draper was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Joshua Thomas Lineberry, 29, of Blacksburg was indicted on three counts of child endangerment.
Evan William Linkous, 34, of Speedwell was indicted on charges of grand larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Bayleeray Elizabeth Logan, 20, of Kokomo, Indiana, was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Kayla Renee Lovingood, 37, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Michael Shane Mathis, 25, of Max Meadows was indicted on charges unlawful wounding, driver not reporting an accident, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony destruction of property (two counts).
Ginger Annette McGregor, 36, of Hillsville was indicted on a felony eluding police charge.
Brandon Conrad Miller, 36, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Jessica Annamaliegha Moulder, 27, of Wytheville was indicted on a child endangerment charge.
Concella Hoyt Nelson, 54, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charge of abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult.
Ahsley Nichole Osborne, 29, of Front Royal was indicted on three child endangerment charges.
Sanket Ghanshyam Patel, 33, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Melissa Jo Peak, 44, of Wytheville was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Larry Brett Perkins Sr., 66, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a charge of driving with a revoked license alcohol-related-third offense.
Teresa Gayle Phillippi, 55, of Speedwell was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated-fourth or subsequent offense.
Ameranda Danielle Powers, 27, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Lacey Danielle Price, 30, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Tony Layne Rash, 32, of Cripple Creek was indicted on charges of drug possession, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and buying or receiving stolen goods.
Kohl Zahir Ray, 24, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was indicted on charges of drug possession and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Myra Michelle Romero, 37, of Concord, North Carolina, was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Rusty Gene Rose, 30, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Kenneth Wayne Sargent, 58, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Marc Anthony Schofield, 52, of Itmann, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Jerry Wayne Sharp, 72, of Austinville was indicted on two counts of petit larceny-third or subsequent offense.
Jonathan Crockett Shipwash, 25, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of drug possession, grand larceny, burglary (two counts), and buying or receiving stolen goods.
Dusty Rayne Shockley, 36, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Shane Lorimer Shutt, 30, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, was indicted on charges of auto grand larceny and larceny with the intent to sell.
Caleb Michael Smith, 25, of Austinville was indicted on three drug possession charges.
Kathern Ann Smith, 44, of Austinville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Kayla Mariah Smith, 28, of Pulaski was indicted on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer and child endangerment.
David Alan Snead, 35, of Wytheville was indicted on three counts of failing to register as a sex offender-second or subsequent offense.
Angel Lynn Stoots, 31, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of grand larceny, buying or receiving stolen goods, and burglary (two counts).
Lillian Nichole Stroupe, 35, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of petit-larceny-third or subsequent offense, and buying or receiving stolen goods.
Joseph Andrew Tolbert, 41, of Barren Springs was indicted on charges of using a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious assault, drug possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Divij Ecta Torres, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Matthew James Verneuille, 32, of McCaysville, Georgia, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Brandon Lee Vicars, 32, of Wytheville was indicted on a felony eluding police charge.
Christopher Lee Waddell, 45, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of possessing drugs and possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs.
Ashley Danielle Warden, 37, of Max Meadows was indicted on a shoplifting charge.
Romelle Raekwon Watkins, 24, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was indicted on charges of felony eluding police and transporting more than one ounce of cocaine into Virginia.
Mark Anthony Wills, 57, of Beaver, West Virginia, was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Elisha Michelle Wolfe, 37, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Deidra Ann Wright, 31, of Wytheville was indicted on a grand larceny auto charge.
William John Wyatt, 50, of Dublin was indicted on a drug possession charge.