Wythe County grand jurors return murder indictments

From staff reports

Accused in separate 2020 fatal shootings, two Wythe County men will now stand trial on murder charges following last week’s grand jury session.

William Greg Akers III, 18, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the June 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Matthew Blake King of Rural Retreat.

Akers, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is set to enter a plea on March 17 in Wythe County Circuit Court.

He’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

In the other September 2020 shooting, Joel Perries Hosey, 61, of Barren Springs was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of his stepson, 30-year-old Chad A. Norris.

Also being held at the regional jail, Hosey’s trial date is pending.

In other indictments handed down on Jan. 19:

Dennis James Adams, 57, of Wytheville was indicted on two counts of failing to register as a sex offender –second or subsequent offense.