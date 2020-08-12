Abingdon native talks about camera work, composing on new film, 'Found.'

ABINGDON, Va. — It’s after 8 on a balmy August morning on the set of the film “Found.”
Benjamin Dawson prepares for another 12- to 16-hour workday as the first assistant camera guy, putting together tripods, moving equipment and running the film slate, a filmmaking tool used to document what scene is being filmed.
First thing, Dawson and other crew members unpack film gear — 12 boxes of camera equipment, lighting, audio and set designs.
It’s a day in the life of the Abingdon film set.
“Scene 52, take five,” said Dawson, as he closed the slate with a loud clap, grabbing the attention of the 10 actors on the set that morning.
At just 28, Dawson is making a name for himself in the film industry.
The Abingdon native recently returned from Athens, Georgia, to join local resident David Alford’s faith-based film, “Found.” — not only as a crew member but as a composer for the film’s soundtrack.
The film is being shot in the Abingdon area through Aug. 13.
Once completed, the 90-minute film will be submitted to the Film Festival Circuit, allowing it to reach locations throughout the country and internationally — exposure that Dawson hopes will bring him more opportunities to compose music.
His work on “Found.” represents the 27th project for which he has written music, including the film “Cross Purposes,” also produced by Alford in 2019. He has scored — or written original music — for projects ranging from commercials and television shows to short films.
Dawson will compose the music in October, after the film goes to editors for assembly of scenes and while the color and sound mixing is underway.
“The main structure of the music composition will be similar to an Appalachian fiddler tune to reflect the traditional lifestyle of Finch,” said Dawson. “Family scenes will be of a symphonic nature. For the villain in the story, I may break out electric guitars to give him a cool look.”
A composer, theorist and violinist, Dawson said accompanying music for films always helps to dictate the emotions audience members will feel.
He likes to think he is creating melodies that touch the soul.
“The art of music composition contains many aspects — melody, harmony, rhythm, texture, timbre and silence. I believe it’s the role of the composer to engage, to comfort, to challenge and to inspire through music. My philosophy is that there can never be too many melodies in the world, and I love nothing more than to find a good tune and stick with it.”
The story line of “Found.” is about a teenage boy named Finch who has never been part of modern society. He has grown up completely off the grid in the Appalachian Mountains, away from the modern world. In the story, Finch finds himself dropped in the middle of modern world.
“The story is very rich while still having a worldview that’s important to share. It’s pulling forth principles that God tells us to be living out,” Dawson said.
Fellowship among actors
The first assistant cameraman described the work on the set as tiring but invigorating.
“We have to be ready to go with short hours of sleep. I think that’s a good skill for life, too,” Dawson said.
The fellowship among the actors is what makes the long days seem shorter, he said.
“We often shoot the film until 11 p.m. or even 2 a.m. because we have a lot of material packed into scenes. Two nights ago, I got four hours of sleep. You just approach it knowing this is a short-term squeeze, and it’s a story worth telling — not to mention it’s a great bunch of people to be around.
“I really enjoy the atmosphere of the set. I’m impressed with the preparedness of the actors, and the work ethic is great among crew members.
“The people in Abingdon are willing to share their properties for the filmmaking.”
Playing it by ear
Dawson’s opportunity with the Abingdon film is a far cry from the backyard home movie productions he and his sister Bethany put together as children.
There’s little doubt where the Dawson siblings inherited their love of music. Their mother, Regina Dawson, is a former piano professor at Columbia Bible College and Southern Wesleyan University, both in South Carolina.
He started piano lessons at age 5 and the violin at age 9. His father, David Dawson, started learning the cello at age 40.
“Actually, I wanted to quit several times as a child, and I even dropped my instrument on the floor and cracked it. But we were able to fix it.”
At age 8, he wrote his first piano piece, “Morning Mist.”
A turning point in his music career was at age 11 when he won a scholarship from Bristol Music Club. “I had never won any awards before. That was cool.”
He has never strayed from his passion for music.
After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey, Dawson received a master’s degree in theory and composition from Appalachian State University. While at the university, he played violin in the Graduate String Quartet for two years.
Dawson is currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in composition at the University of Georgia (UGA). As part of his duties there, he teaches music theory and has also taught aural skills.
His dissertation at UGA is the writing of a one-act bluegrass opera based on the book of Ruth in the Bible, set in West Virginia in the 1950s.
Dawson’s accomplishments and awards are too numerous to list.
He was previously an adjunct professor at East Tennessee State University and King University, teaching theory and orchestration courses.
He has directed theater classes and music for Barter Youth Academy from 2012 to 2019. He also has directed elementary, middle and high school students in shows such as “The Music Man,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
He has created more than 30 symphonic arrangements with Symphony of the Mountains.
Dawson serves as the board chair for Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, a choral education program serving Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
He also plays violin at his church, Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Athens.
“I feel like my calling is teaching. I really like working with college students. Although I don’t talk about my Christian faith or my worldview, I really try to demonstrate my love for the Lord in my everyday life.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!