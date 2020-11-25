More information Watch the show at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VwO80UzGDMA. For more information on Lavelle Manufacturing, visit the website at www.lavellemanufacturing.com.

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Glade Spring clothing designer Stephen Curd usually hosts two fashion shows each year, but when COVID-19 came along, Curd had to get creative.

The businessman, who founded Lavelle Manufacturing in downtown Glade Spring, has launched his first virtual fashion show that you can watch from the comfort of your home.

The fashion show can be viewed by visiting the Facebook page for Lavelle Manufacturing, an American-made denim company named after Curd's grandmother, Eva “Lavelle” Curd.

Set among an autumn forest of trees with a runway of leaves, the show spotlights several models and Curd, who wear a variety of fall and winter garments. The show highlights his custom-made, one-of-a-kind line of clothing. The ready-to-wear collection includes jean jackets, wool cardigans, dress pants and textured pieces.

Depending less on physical traffic in the shop since the pandemic, Curd said his online business will reach people across the country who want unique clothing.

“We now make it easier for you to shop and purchase custom pieces from your home. We’re also making it so you can design the clothing yourself,” said Curd.

When a customer purchases a piece of clothing from his collection, Curd communicates one-to-one with the customer as soon as he receives a notification email.

“I’ve designed clothing that only needs minor adjustments. The customer may purchase a sleeveless green dress, but instead she may want sleeves and the dress in a gray color.”

Curd even provides his customers with online consultations, demonstrating how to measure for a good fit. Gathering information from the customer allows Curd to tailor the clothing to their needs.

E-commerce

The world of fashion shows may be struggling, but fashion retailing is not, Curd said.

According to the businessman, many fashion designers are relying on e-commerce — buying and selling over the internet — to make their merchandise more accessible to the public.

“Since the pandemic, Lavelle Manufacturing has had to rebrand as we transition to an e-commerce business, making it more accessible for people to view and buy my line of clothing,” Curd said.

“I’m part of the ‘slow fashion’ movement, which means my clothing is handmade and produced on a smaller scale. It’s clothing that is built to last.”

A virtual fashion show

Over the last month, Curd has worked on preparing the virtual fashion show.

Enlisting professional services from a videographer, photographer, makeup artist and models, Curd created a behind-the-scenes video to accompany the fashion show. It demonstrates how a fashion show comes together.

“Most people don’t realize how much work and effort goes into planning an event like a fashion show. Months of ordering fabric, talking to vendors, late nights sewing, model fittings, designing a set, catering and, of course, finding the perfect space to show the collection,” he said.

The prerecorded fashion show is best described as an interactive version.

“When you see a fashion show, it’s usually fast-paced. You don’t get a really good look at what the model is wearing because you’re moving on to the next one. My fashion show is a slowed-down version so you can see the detail work we put in the clothing,” Curd said.

“There are close-up photos of the clothing and accessories, such as handbags and jewelry.”

He said the virtual show gives an inside look at the details behind Lavelle.

“The fashion show is like an art show, showing my clients what I can do.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.