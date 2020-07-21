Tazewell, Va. - A man who escaped custody and eluded police for nearly a year is among those indicted by a Tazewell County grand jury July 14.

Joshua Adam Keen, 37, was indicted for escaping from a correctional facility. Keen was an inmate at the regional jail in Haysi in March of 2019 when he escaped while seeing a doctor at Clinch Valley Medical Center.

Keen eluded authorities until he was picked up by authorities in Port Orange Florida this past February. He was picked up on a vagrancy charge as well as a resisting arrest without violence charge and after a hearing was extradited back to Virginia.

He was being held on child sex charges prior to his escape. He was one of 84 individuals indicted on 92 charges amounting to 219 counts.

There were 33 sealed indictments where names have not been released pending the arrest of suspects. Many of the others indicted were for drug charges and there were also charges of child endangerment, concealment, malicious wounding, burglary and sexual battery.

This was the first session of grand jury in Tazewell County since January. The county normally as a session of grand jury every two months but​ courts have been operating on an emergency basis since Covid-19 hit.

[The complete list of indictments is below]

Accor, Danny Antonia

Age:  55

Logan, WV

 

 

 

Concealment - 3rd offense

 

Altizer, Brittany Chantelle

Age:  31

Welch, WV

 

 

 

 

 

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 

Angles, Michael Devin

Age:  26

North Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Failure to Appear

 

2

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 

Beavers, Jeffery Lynn

Age:  35

North Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

3

Possess Schedule III Drug

 

 

 

Bentley, Matthew David

Age:  29

Christiansburg, VA

 

 

 

 

Charges :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

 

 

 

Brown, Jonathan Paul

Age:  39

Bandy, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 :

Bullard, Joshua Alan

Age:  20

North Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Statutory Burglary of Dwelling while Armed

2

Assault/Battery of Law Enforcement Officer

3

Assault/Battery of Law Enforcement Officer

 

4

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 

Cilley, Alaura Daniell

Age:  31

Bluefield, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Child Endangerment

2

Child Endangerment

3

Child Endangerment

4

Child Endangerment

 

 

 :

Cochran, Joseph Zachary Wayne

Age:  26

Raven, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Wounding - Malicious

2

Obstructing Justice by Threats or Force

3

Solicitation to Commit a Felony

 

 

 :

Collins, Stephanie Ladawn

Age:  30

Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Concealment - 3rd offense

 

 

 

Counts, Bobby Joe

Age:  42

North Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Possess Schedule I or II Drug w/Firearm On or About a Person

 

 

 

Deatley, Krystal Nicole

Age:  28

Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Unlawfully Possess/Sell or Secrete a Chemical Compound by Prisoner

2

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 :

Dye, Jenny Lee

Age:  31

Raven, VA

 

 

 

 

:

1

Firearm - Possess/Transport/Conceal - Convicted Felon

2

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

3

Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

4

Possession of Drugs or Marijuana by Inmate

 

 

 :

Elswick, Danielle

Age:  31

Cedar Bluff, VA

 

 

 

 

:

1

Concealment > $500.00

 

 

:

Farmer, Jason Patrick

Age:  41

North Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Possess Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm

2

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 :

Flanary, Bill Anthony

Age:  53

Pounding Mill, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Driving while a Habitual Offender (subsequent offense)

2

Reckless Driving-Failure to Maintain Control or Bad Brakes

 

3

Driving while a Habitual Offender (subsequent offense)

4

Failure to Appear

 

 

 

Green, Chante Rochelle

Age:  21

Princeton, WV

 

 

 

 

 

1

Concealment > $500.00

 

 

 :

Griffith, Michael David

Age:  40

North Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 :

Griffith, Ronnie Dean

Age:  50

Raven, VA

 

 

 

 

:

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Possess Schedule III Drug

3

Possess Schedule V Drug

 

 

 :

Hagerman, Brandon Alan

Age:  27

Bandy, VA

 

 

 

 

:

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Purchase/Possess Alcohol by Intoxicated Person or by a Person Under 21

3

Firearm - Reckless Handling

 

 

 :

Hagy, Chasity Dawn

Age:  41

Bluefield, VA

 

 

 

 

:

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

3

Concealment - 3rd offense

 

 

:

Hart, Alisha Danielle

Age:  34

Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

:

1

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

2

Resisting Lawful Arrest (Misd)

 

 

:

Hatcher, Rebecca Lynn

Age:  39

Grundy, VA

 

 

 

 

:

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

:

Hosack, Gerald David

Age:  36

Falls Mills, VA

 

 

 

 

:

1

Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

2

Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

3

Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

:

Keen, Joshua Adam

Age:  37

Richlands, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Escape From Correctional Facility

 

 

 :

Lambright, Reginald Kenneth

Age:  46

Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 

McClanahan, Teddy Douglas

Age:  50

Richlands, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Concealment - 3rd offense

2

Concealment - 3rd offense

3

Concealment - 3rd offense

4

Concealment - 3rd offense

5

Concealment > $500.00

6

Concealment > $500.00

7

Concealment - 3rd offense

 

8

Concealment - 3rd offense

 

 

 :

Meade, Angelia Roxsand

Age:  46

Pocahontas, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Assault and Battery Family Mem - 3rd

2

Perjury

 

 

 

Miles, Mescher Ardath

Age:  42

Princeton, WV

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Concealment > $500.00

2

Concealment - 3rd offense

 

 

 :

Miller, Dustin Tyler

Age:  30

Pocahontas, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 :

Nelson, George Donald

Age:  34

Bluefield, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Child Endangerment

2

Child Endangerment

3

Child Endangerment

4

Child Endangerment

5

Destruction of Property < $1000

6

Impersonating Law Enfor Officer

7

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 :

Nichols, Rodney Lee

Age:  29

Richlands, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

 

2

Child Endangerment

3

Child Endangerment

4

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

5

Violation of Protective Order

 

6

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

7

Driving Suspended after DWI Convict.

 

 

 

Nobles, Fred Clayton

Age:  48

Princeton, WV

 

 

 

 

 

1

Concealment - 3rd offense

 

 

:

Preston, Lindsey Mac

Age:  35

Peterstown, WV

 

 

 

 

 

1

Larceny, Third - False Pretenses

2

Larceny, Third - False Pretenses

 

 

 :

Price, David Allen

Age:  42

North Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Possess Schedule IV Drug

3

Possess Controlled Paraphernalia

 

 

 :

Price, Kenneth Harold

Age:  37

North Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

:

1

Concealment - 3rd offense

2

Concealment - 3rd offense

3

Concealment - 3rd offense

 

 

 :

Ratliff, Glenna Gail

Age:  27

Princeton, WV

 

 

 

 

:

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

3

Drive without Operators License

 

 

 

Redford, Jerri Bernice

Age:  43

Bristol, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

3

Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misd)

 

 

 :

Roark, Roy Lee

Age:  54

North Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Assault and Battery Against a Family Member - Third Offense

2

Abduction (Attempt)

3

Assault and Battery Against a Family Member - Third Offense

 

 

 :

Rose, Allissa Rachel

Age:  23

Princeton, WV

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Concealment > $500.00

2

Concealment - 3rd offense

 

 

 :

Rose, Clarissa Dawn

Age:  37

Cedar Bluff, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 

 :

Sain, Amanda Marie Ewing

Age:  36

Catawba, NC

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

2

Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

3

Failure to Appear

4

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 :

Slone, Deborah Lynn

Age:  57

Rowe, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Drive While Habitual Offender - Endangerment

2

Assault and Battery

3

Assault and Battery

4

Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

5

Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

6

Drive Suspended Operators License (1st offense)

7

Drive While Habitual Offender - Endangerment

8

Assault and Battery

9

Assault and Battery

10

Assault and Battery

11

Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

12

Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

13

Drive Suspended Operators License (1st off)

 

14

Assault/Battery of Law Enforcement Officer

 

 

 :

Southern, Walter Clay

Age:  32

Athens, WV

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Concealment > $500.00

2

Concealment (Misdemeanor)

 

 

 :

Sturgill, Mary Beth

Age:  37

Bandy, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Possess Schedule III Drug

3

Possess Schedule IV Drug

4

Possess Schedule V Drug

 

 :

Tucker, Angela Dawn

Age:  38

Frankford, WV

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Possess Schedule III Drug

3

Possess Schedule IV Drug

4

Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

 

 

 :

Ward, Jordan Garrett

Age:  27

Cedar Bluff, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Eluding Police - Endangerment

2

Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

3

Driving with Suspended License after DWI Conviction

4

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Registration or Title or Plates

5

Alter/Forge Vehicle Registration

6

Improper display of License plates

7

Expired/Rejected Inspection Sticker

8

Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle (Owner)

 

 

 :

Watkins, Olivia Blake

Age:  22

Bluefield, WV

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 :

Woods, Joseph Thomas

Age:  32

Bluefield, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

3

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

4

Marijuana Possession - Subsequent Offense

 

 

 :

Wright, Anthony Len

Age:  43

Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Forgery of a Public Record

2

Use Identification Documents or Information to Avoid Arrest

 

 

 :

Wright, Eric Edison

Age:  39

Newhall, WV

 

 

 

 

 :

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

 

 

 :

Young, Amber Lee

Age:  26

North Tazewell, VA

 

 

 

 

:

1

Possess Schedule I or II Drug

2

Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense

3

Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

            

Tags

