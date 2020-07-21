Tazewell, Va. - A man who escaped custody and eluded police for nearly a year is among those indicted by a Tazewell County grand jury July 14.
Joshua Adam Keen, 37, was indicted for escaping from a correctional facility. Keen was an inmate at the regional jail in Haysi in March of 2019 when he escaped while seeing a doctor at Clinch Valley Medical Center.
Keen eluded authorities until he was picked up by authorities in Port Orange Florida this past February. He was picked up on a vagrancy charge as well as a resisting arrest without violence charge and after a hearing was extradited back to Virginia.
He was being held on child sex charges prior to his escape. He was one of 84 individuals indicted on 92 charges amounting to 219 counts.
There were 33 sealed indictments where names have not been released pending the arrest of suspects. Many of the others indicted were for drug charges and there were also charges of child endangerment, concealment, malicious wounding, burglary and sexual battery.
This was the first session of grand jury in Tazewell County since January. The county normally as a session of grand jury every two months but courts have been operating on an emergency basis since Covid-19 hit.
[The complete list of indictments is below]
Accor, Danny Antonia
Age: 55
Logan, WV
Concealment - 3rd offense
Altizer, Brittany Chantelle
Age: 31
Welch, WV
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
Angles, Michael Devin
Age: 26
North Tazewell, VA
1
Failure to Appear
2
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
Beavers, Jeffery Lynn
Age: 35
North Tazewell, VA
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
3
Possess Schedule III Drug
Bentley, Matthew David
Age: 29
Christiansburg, VA
Charges :
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
Brown, Jonathan Paul
Age: 39
Bandy, VA
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Bullard, Joshua Alan
Age: 20
North Tazewell, VA
1
Statutory Burglary of Dwelling while Armed
2
Assault/Battery of Law Enforcement Officer
3
Assault/Battery of Law Enforcement Officer
4
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
Cilley, Alaura Daniell
Age: 31
Bluefield, VA
1
Child Endangerment
2
Child Endangerment
3
Child Endangerment
4
Child Endangerment
:
Cochran, Joseph Zachary Wayne
Age: 26
Raven, VA
1
Wounding - Malicious
2
Obstructing Justice by Threats or Force
3
Solicitation to Commit a Felony
:
Collins, Stephanie Ladawn
Age: 30
Tazewell, VA
1
Concealment - 3rd offense
Counts, Bobby Joe
Age: 42
North Tazewell, VA
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Possess Schedule I or II Drug w/Firearm On or About a Person
Deatley, Krystal Nicole
Age: 28
Tazewell, VA
1
Unlawfully Possess/Sell or Secrete a Chemical Compound by Prisoner
2
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Dye, Jenny Lee
Age: 31
Raven, VA
:
1
Firearm - Possess/Transport/Conceal - Convicted Felon
2
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
3
Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
4
Possession of Drugs or Marijuana by Inmate
:
Elswick, Danielle
Age: 31
Cedar Bluff, VA
:
1
Concealment > $500.00
:
Farmer, Jason Patrick
Age: 41
North Tazewell, VA
1
Possess Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm
2
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Flanary, Bill Anthony
Age: 53
Pounding Mill, VA
:
1
Driving while a Habitual Offender (subsequent offense)
2
Reckless Driving-Failure to Maintain Control or Bad Brakes
3
Driving while a Habitual Offender (subsequent offense)
4
Failure to Appear
Green, Chante Rochelle
Age: 21
Princeton, WV
1
Concealment > $500.00
:
Griffith, Michael David
Age: 40
North Tazewell, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Griffith, Ronnie Dean
Age: 50
Raven, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Possess Schedule III Drug
3
Possess Schedule V Drug
:
Hagerman, Brandon Alan
Age: 27
Bandy, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Purchase/Possess Alcohol by Intoxicated Person or by a Person Under 21
3
Firearm - Reckless Handling
:
Hagy, Chasity Dawn
Age: 41
Bluefield, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
3
Concealment - 3rd offense
:
Hart, Alisha Danielle
Age: 34
Tazewell, VA
:
1
Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
2
Resisting Lawful Arrest (Misd)
:
Hatcher, Rebecca Lynn
Age: 39
Grundy, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Hosack, Gerald David
Age: 36
Falls Mills, VA
:
1
Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
2
Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
3
Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
:
Keen, Joshua Adam
Age: 37
Richlands, VA
1
Escape From Correctional Facility
:
Lambright, Reginald Kenneth
Age: 46
Tazewell, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
McClanahan, Teddy Douglas
Age: 50
Richlands, VA
1
Concealment - 3rd offense
2
Concealment - 3rd offense
3
Concealment - 3rd offense
4
Concealment - 3rd offense
5
Concealment > $500.00
6
Concealment > $500.00
7
Concealment - 3rd offense
8
Concealment - 3rd offense
:
Meade, Angelia Roxsand
Age: 46
Pocahontas, VA
:
1
Assault and Battery Family Mem - 3rd
2
Perjury
Miles, Mescher Ardath
Age: 42
Princeton, WV
:
1
Concealment > $500.00
2
Concealment - 3rd offense
:
Miller, Dustin Tyler
Age: 30
Pocahontas, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Nelson, George Donald
Age: 34
Bluefield, VA
:
1
Child Endangerment
2
Child Endangerment
3
Child Endangerment
4
Child Endangerment
5
Destruction of Property < $1000
6
Impersonating Law Enfor Officer
7
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Nichols, Rodney Lee
Age: 29
Richlands, VA
:
1
Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
2
Child Endangerment
3
Child Endangerment
4
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
5
Violation of Protective Order
6
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
7
Driving Suspended after DWI Convict.
Nobles, Fred Clayton
Age: 48
Princeton, WV
1
Concealment - 3rd offense
:
Preston, Lindsey Mac
Age: 35
Peterstown, WV
1
Larceny, Third - False Pretenses
2
Larceny, Third - False Pretenses
:
Price, David Allen
Age: 42
North Tazewell, VA
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Possess Schedule IV Drug
3
Possess Controlled Paraphernalia
:
Price, Kenneth Harold
Age: 37
North Tazewell, VA
:
1
Concealment - 3rd offense
2
Concealment - 3rd offense
3
Concealment - 3rd offense
:
Ratliff, Glenna Gail
Age: 27
Princeton, WV
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
3
Drive without Operators License
Redford, Jerri Bernice
Age: 43
Bristol, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
3
Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misd)
:
Roark, Roy Lee
Age: 54
North Tazewell, VA
:
1
Assault and Battery Against a Family Member - Third Offense
2
Abduction (Attempt)
3
Assault and Battery Against a Family Member - Third Offense
:
Rose, Allissa Rachel
Age: 23
Princeton, WV
:
1
Concealment > $500.00
2
Concealment - 3rd offense
:
Rose, Clarissa Dawn
Age: 37
Cedar Bluff, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Sain, Amanda Marie Ewing
Age: 36
Catawba, NC
:
1
Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
2
Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
3
Failure to Appear
4
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Slone, Deborah Lynn
Age: 57
Rowe, VA
:
1
Drive While Habitual Offender - Endangerment
2
Assault and Battery
3
Assault and Battery
4
Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)
5
Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)
6
Drive Suspended Operators License (1st offense)
7
Drive While Habitual Offender - Endangerment
8
Assault and Battery
9
Assault and Battery
10
Assault and Battery
11
Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)
12
Destruction of Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)
13
Drive Suspended Operators License (1st off)
14
Assault/Battery of Law Enforcement Officer
:
Southern, Walter Clay
Age: 32
Athens, WV
:
1
Concealment > $500.00
2
Concealment (Misdemeanor)
:
Sturgill, Mary Beth
Age: 37
Bandy, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Possess Schedule III Drug
3
Possess Schedule IV Drug
4
Possess Schedule V Drug
:
Tucker, Angela Dawn
Age: 38
Frankford, WV
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Possess Schedule III Drug
3
Possess Schedule IV Drug
4
Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
:
Ward, Jordan Garrett
Age: 27
Cedar Bluff, VA
:
1
Eluding Police - Endangerment
2
Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
3
Driving with Suspended License after DWI Conviction
4
Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Registration or Title or Plates
5
Alter/Forge Vehicle Registration
6
Improper display of License plates
7
Expired/Rejected Inspection Sticker
8
Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle (Owner)
:
Watkins, Olivia Blake
Age: 22
Bluefield, WV
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Woods, Joseph Thomas
Age: 32
Bluefield, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
3
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
4
Marijuana Possession - Subsequent Offense
:
Wright, Anthony Len
Age: 43
Tazewell, VA
:
1
Forgery of a Public Record
2
Use Identification Documents or Information to Avoid Arrest
:
Wright, Eric Edison
Age: 39
Newhall, WV
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
:
Young, Amber Lee
Age: 26
North Tazewell, VA
:
1
Possess Schedule I or II Drug
2
Marijuana Possession - 1st Offense
3
Possess Controlled Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.