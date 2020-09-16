Herbal remedies, tea blends distinguish new Abingdon business, Appalachian Teas and Botanicals

ABINGDON, Va. — A community herbalist is using her lifelong passion for native plants to open a tea business inside the Springhouse, a new Abingdon company that will hold multiple businesses under one roof.

Appalachian Teas and Botanicals will join Wolf Hills Coffee and Tumbling Creek Cider Co., all three new businesses set to open on Court Street in the next few weeks.

The trio of businesses promises to unveil a one-of-a-kind experience to customers throughout the region.

Drawing inspiration from the stories of herbal remedies told by her grandfather when she was a child, Lori Pennington is turning her love of herbs into a tea and botanical business.

As an herbalist, Pennington said she mostly served family and friends with her herbal blends until the opportunity to open a business fell in her lap.

“The owners of Wolf Hills Coffee have such a beautiful vision for this place. I am excited they want to include my custom Appalachian teas blended with herbs from the Southern Appalachian region.”

Foraging and gathering many of the medicinal native plants for the teas, Pennington will offer customers a variety of tea blends, all of which contain herbs for supporting health and wellness.