Top Story Feds send $1,750,000 to region for mental health, substance abuse care SPorter Jul 28, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Wednesday, Rep. Morgan Griffith announced that $1,750,000 is coming to Southwest Virginia to help address substance abuse and provide mental health services.kAmp >:==:@? 5@==2CD @7 E92E >@?6J :D 8@:?8 E@ 2 AC@8C2> E92E 96=AD A6@A=6 2?5 4@>>F?:E:6D 3F:=5 DEC6?8E9 27E6C DEC6DD7F= @C EC2F>2E:4 6IA6C:6?46D]k^AmkAm|@F?E #@86CD r@>>F?:EJ $6CG:46D :D E96 C64:A:6?E @7 E96 7656C2= $F3DE2?46 p3FD6 2?5 |6?E2= w62=E9 $6CG:46D p5>:?:DEC2E:@? W$p|w$pX 8C2?E[ H9:49 H:== DFAA@CE 2 AC@8C2> 42==65 #6D:=:6?4J :? r@>>F?:E:6D p7E6C $EC6DD 2?5 %C2F>2 W#6rp$%X E92E 92D 2 7@4FD @? 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