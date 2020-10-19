Wythe deputies capture wanted man, juvenile

A Speedwell man and a juvenile are in custody after Wythe County deputies responded to a home on Grayson Turnkpike where a wanted man had been reportedly living.

Wythe County Maj. Anthony Cline said the sheriff’s office had gotten a number of complaints about criminal activity at a home in the 6000 block of Grayson Turnpike and had stepped up patrol of the area. On Friday, WCSO were alerted that a man wanted out of Pulaski County on a drug distribution charge had recently moved into the residence.

When deputies arrived to the home Friday night, several men ran from the residence, Cline said. Deputies chased after the individuals and located three men, including the wanted man, 43-year-old James Walter Bailey II, hiding in a field behind the residence.

During a search, deputies found more than $500 in cash and 42 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $4,200, Cline said.

In addition to the methamphetamine distribution charge and a probation violation charge out of Pulaski County, Bailey was charged in Wythe County with possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The other two men were not taken into custody, Cline said, because they did not have warrants for their arrest and did not have any illegal substances in their possession.