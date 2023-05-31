Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Pulaski County man and woman were found dead Tuesday after a shooting inside a residence.

Jimmy Ray Brewer III, 27, and Ashley Nicole Ray, 25, both of Dublin, were pronounced dead by rescue workers who found them in the Tiny Town Mobile Home Park, located on Wilderness Road east of Dublin and near Interstate 81's Exit 101, a news release from the county sheriff's office said.

According to the news release, multiple gunshots were reported at the mobile home at about 6:20 p.m., and the sheriff's office was told there might be two victims inside. Officers found Brewer and Ray. There also were two children in the residence, neither of whom was harmed, the news release said.

The children were taken to a neighbor's home until the Department of Social Services could arrive, the news release said. Virginia State Police, the Dublin Police Department and Pulaski County Public Safety also assisted after the shooting, the news release said.

No other details were given about the shooting, except that the news release said that no one else seemed to be involved.

"The incident was determined to be isolated and no further threat to the public existed," the news release said.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.