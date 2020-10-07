Washington County School Board moves up start date by 2 weeks

ABINGDON, Va. — Schools are now slated to open two weeks earlier than what was originally decided by the Washington County School Board.

In the wake of parent and student protest and concern, the board has decided to implement its hybrid plan Oct. 12. The plan is a combination of in-person and remote learning.

This move opens schools, which have been closed since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Under the plan, pupils in kindergarten through third grade are slated to attend four days a week, the School Board decided at a called meeting last Monday.

Students in fourth through 12th grades will attend two days a week and continue virtual learning two days a week, while Wednesdays will be used for cleaning schools and counseling.

“We will make a plan work,” Superintendent Brian Ratliff said. “Hybrid is not necessarily a great model.”

But this plan would be an opportunity to “transition to an in-person environment when we are comfortable doing so,” Ratliff said.

“School is going to look a lot differently,” Ratliff added. “School life will not be the same.”