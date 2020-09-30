Some local festivals have gone virtual this year due to pandemic

Kiran Singh Sirah became animated when telling the story of this year’s National Storytelling Festival.
Oh, no — it’s not actually happening on the streets of Jonesborough. Don’t look for the tent city and the tellers at the Swappin’ Ground.
But it is happening, almost nonetheless, in the virtual world, where 100 tickets a day are selling at $50 each, said Sirah, president of the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
With a fast pace, Sirah details who’s on the storytellers list, like festival favorites Bil Lepp and Donald Davis.
“The National Storytelling Festival, it wasn’t canceled,” Sirah said. “We’re still doing it. It’s a digital festival.”
And it’s still slated to run Oct. 1-3 with more than 30 storytellers and ghost story concerts.
A seven-day subscription to watch the 20-hour event can be used by an entire household, Sirah said.
“The storytellers are from all over the country,” Sirah added.
What’s happening in Jonesborough is not unique.
Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion also held a virtual festival with a handful of concerts earlier this month, said Charlene Baker, a festival marketing specialist.
Over in Wise County, Virginia, Home Craft Days has also gone virtual, said Michael Gilley, the director of library services, archives and cultural heritage programs at Mountain Empire Community College.
Attracting about 10,000 visitors each year, Home Craft Days is held on the third weekend of each October, as leaves ripen into a colorful show across the nearby Jefferson National Forest.
But, this year, the coronavirus pandemic forced the festival off the calendar — but, still, not offline.
“We plan to feature our vendors on the Home Craft Days Facebook page and list all of our vendors who would have participated this year with contact information on the Home Craft Days website so folks can still contact them to purchase unique Christmas gifts,” Gilley said. “We are asking our regular festivalgoers to support our craft and food vendors and musicians.”
Also online this year: Mistletoe Market, a major fundraiser for the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.
“We’re doing a virtual market,” said Betsy White, the executive director of the William King Museum of Art.
“It’s a separate place on our website,” White added. “And it’s a service that we provided to our merchants and the customers who would have come to Mistletoe.”
White expects to list about 35 vendors on the website by mid-October and keep them listed through the Mistletoe Market’s traditional time Nov. 5-8.
This year, White said, most of the vendors did not ask for a refund but elected to hold their booth fees until next year.
“So we’re all just planning for Mistletoe 2021,” she said.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!