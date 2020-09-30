Some local festivals have gone virtual this year due to pandemic

Over in Wise County, Virginia, Home Craft Days has also gone virtual, said Michael Gilley, the director of library services, archives and cultural heritage programs at Mountain Empire Community College.

Attracting about 10,000 visitors each year, Home Craft Days is held on the third weekend of each October, as leaves ripen into a colorful show across the nearby Jefferson National Forest.

But, this year, the coronavirus pandemic forced the festival off the calendar — but, still, not offline.

“We plan to feature our vendors on the Home Craft Days Facebook page and list all of our vendors who would have participated this year with contact information on the Home Craft Days website so folks can still contact them to purchase unique Christmas gifts,” Gilley said. “We are asking our regular festivalgoers to support our craft and food vendors and musicians.”

Also online this year: Mistletoe Market, a major fundraiser for the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.

“We’re doing a virtual market,” said Betsy White, the executive director of the William King Museum of Art.