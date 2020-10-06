Wythe Business Watch: Movers and (milk) shakers

A 10-year anniversary celebration at a popular downtown Wytheville store, a new coffee and ice cream shop, a flea market and the merger of two Tazewell Street restaurants are in the business news.

Petals of Wytheville

This year, Petals of Wytheville is celebrating its 10th year in business. For the past decade, Petals has offered floral arrangements, gifts, wine and beer.

In the beginning, the shop was a start-up business inside of another gift store, Creative Expressions. Eventually, Petals moved into its own store on Tazewell Street and became an independent small business. At first, the business just offered floral arrangements, but grew to offer a wide variety of gifts, as well as being the town’s only craft beer and wine shop.

“Through it all, I am very thankful for my customers that have been there, watching me find my wings, cheering me on, encouraging me to grow, and supporting my idea that I could have a successful business,” said Petals owner Teresa Campbell. “Petals is thankful to have been a part of many lives in our community. We have treasured every wedding, baby shower, prom and birthday as well as the opportunity to comfort the sick and mourning. We would like to thank our customers for their support and for every memory we have shared.”