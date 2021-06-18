Special event to mark day of freedom in Marion

The day is about freedom. June 19 is also a day commemorating a nation correcting a horrific wrong. Juneteenth can be a time for all Americans to unite to listen and learn. An opportunity for area residents to do just that will take place in Marion Saturday.
The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society & Heritage Museum in cooperation with Appalachian Community Connectors will host a special observation and celebration from 10 a.m. until noon at the museum on Main Street.
Diane Hayes, a Mount Pleasant board member and researcher, noted that Juneteenth goes by many names, including Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and Liberation Day. It is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in this country.
Many people refer to Juneteenth as this country’s second independence day.
The history of Juneteenth begins with the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln that declared all enslaved persons in the Confederate states to be free. That proclamation was to take effect Jan. 1, 1863.
However, with the war ongoing, federal troops were limited in their ability to enforce the proclamation. Many slaveholders fled to Texas, the westernmost state in the Confederacy, taking those they held in slavery with them.
More than two years later, on April 9, 1865, Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, but the Western Army of the Trans Mississippi refused to stop fighting until June 2. Then, federal troops could turn their attention elsewhere.
On the morning of June 19, 1865, some 2,000 federal troops arrived in Galveston and told the more than 250,000 enslaved people that they were free.
Hayes explained that early freedom celebrations also served as rallies to give voting instructions to the newly freed slaves.
Hayes shared that in 1866, 51 Black men voted for the first time in Smyth County. She said, “Freedom gave them that right. I enjoy the same right because they stepped into history and claimed their freedom. So today, I celebrate emancipation every time I vote. No one has the right to take that from me.”
Hayes believes that Juneteenth slipped from the national story as people tried to move forward. “The pain of slavery caused us [African Americans] to try and forget that part of our history. We as a people wanted to blend in to mainstream America…. Slowly we have been taught about our fight and gifts to the history of the world and this nation.”
William Fields, Mount Pleasant’s director, believes that’s an important reason to continue Juneteenth celebrations. He said, “We need to open people’s eyes to the see the truth.”
Fields, a Chilhowie resident, hopes that adults and children who want to learn will take part in Saturday’s activities.
Fields said he has respect for individuals who fought on both sides of the Civil War. He noted that the war often pitted family members against one another – father against son, brother against brother. All, he said, had the courage to stand for something. That practice, he said, is often lacking today.
Fields also cited the statement: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Fields encourages people to come out Saturday and learn the history of Juneteenth. “It’s our story,” he said.
Joanne Groseclose agrees.
She’s a member of Appalachian Community Connectors, a newly formed local organization that is striving to create opportunities through which people can be exposed to other perspectives, safely ask questions and learn about others, plant seeds of love and unity, and help show others that ways to dismantle social divides and address inequities exist.
Groseclose and Debra Velazquez will be working with youngsters, using stories, art, and games to teach them about Juneteenth. Groseclose hopes they’ll be able to make trips across Main Street to visit the Crying Tree and learn about an enslaved child finding comfort from the tree.
Part of Saturday’s program will include words of inspiration from the late Evelyn Lawrence, who was that child’s granddaughter and who worked to create Mount Pleasant as a museum and community center.
The day will also feature musical presentations, and a brief history of Juneteenth and a presentation and refreshments.
“For me,” Groseclose said, “it’s been a great experience to learn about Juneteenth.”