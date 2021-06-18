Special event to mark day of freedom in Marion

On the morning of June 19, 1865, some 2,000 federal troops arrived in Galveston and told the more than 250,000 enslaved people that they were free.

Hayes explained that early freedom celebrations also served as rallies to give voting instructions to the newly freed slaves.

Hayes shared that in 1866, 51 Black men voted for the first time in Smyth County. She said, “Freedom gave them that right. I enjoy the same right because they stepped into history and claimed their freedom. So today, I celebrate emancipation every time I vote. No one has the right to take that from me.”

Hayes believes that Juneteenth slipped from the national story as people tried to move forward. “The pain of slavery caused us [African Americans] to try and forget that part of our history. We as a people wanted to blend in to mainstream America…. Slowly we have been taught about our fight and gifts to the history of the world and this nation.”

William Fields, Mount Pleasant’s director, believes that’s an important reason to continue Juneteenth celebrations. He said, “We need to open people’s eyes to the see the truth.”

Fields, a Chilhowie resident, hopes that adults and children who want to learn will take part in Saturday’s activities.