Final suspect pleads guilty in Wythe double slaying

The final gavel sounded Tuesday in a double homicide that rocked Wythe County and still reverberates three years later. Hunter Armbrister, 21, pleaded guilty and was sentenced for his role in the deaths of Aidan Dawson, 17, and Ray Rodriguez, 24. Both victims were shot once in the head after a fake drug deal at an abandoned Wythe County residence.

Speaking from jail via a video conferencing system, Armbrister pleaded guilty to nine felonies in the November 2017 slayings. Before Judge Josiah Showalter sentenced him to 17 years in prison, Armbrister made a statement. Because of the way the television screen was placed, no one in the audience, including Dawson’s family, could see Armbrister as he spoke. When they heard his voice, many family members began to cry.

He said he was sorry for what family and friends of the victims have been through, and that he hopes that someday he will be forgiven.

Armbrister was the third and final suspect to be sentenced in the case. In January, gunman Dylan McGlothlin received two life sentences for his role in the crime. In August, Jared Stephens received a 15-year sentence.