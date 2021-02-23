Smyth native helps develop 'The Reunited States' bridge-building documentary

They responded: “Police who know us.”

Eleanor thought, “That’s what we have in Marion.”

She began to think about the country’s divisions and how more people just need to come together in rooms and talk – liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans, people of color and white, young and old.

“We need to do something,” she remembers thinking.

Two years later, she and Aaron got a call from a friend, letting them know about a project that might be the answer to her desire to act.

“It was such a serendipitous moment,” Eleanor reflected.

The couple was hired to serve as assistant editors for The Reunited States. Over time, Eleanor said, they developed such a strong relationship with the documentary team that ultimately they took the lead editing posts.