Top Story Evergreen conservation district to host 'Good Growth: Outreach Event' SPorter May 26, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Over the last year, Evergreen Soil & Water Conservation District put nearly $2.2 million into Smyth County conservation projects.kAmy62?2 (255=6 H:E9 tG6C8C66? $(rs C6A@CE65 E92E E@E2= 2?5 3C@<6 5@H? E96 AC@;64ED 7@C E96 $>JE9 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD 62C=:6C E9:D J62C]k^AmkAm%96 DFA6CG:D@CD 2==@42E65 Sb_[___ E@ E96 $(rs] (255=6 D2:5 E92E >62?D E92E 7@C S` 8:G6? E@ tG6C8C66? $(rs 3J E96 4@F?EJ[ 2AAC@I:>2E6=J Sfa]dd H2D 2==@42E65 @FE @C C646:G65 7C@> @E96C D@FC46D @C AC@8C2>D]k^AmkAm~?6 @7 E96 3:886DE tG6C8C66? AC@8C2>D H2D :ED t?G:C@?>6?E2= "F2=:EJ x?46?E:G6 !C@8C2> 2?5 :ED r@?D6CG2E:@? $E6H2C5D9:A !C@8C2>] %96D6 677@CED 7F?565 bg_ AC24E:46D 2E S`]e >:==:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically kAmtG6C8C66? 2=D@ DFAA@CE65 H@C< 3J $>JE9 r@F?EJ c\w 2?5 uup AC@8C2>D[ 2 *@FE9 r@?D6CG2E:@? r2>A[ E96 #:49 '2==6J u2:C pDD@4:2E:@?[ 2?5 E96 &AA6C %6??6DD66 #:G6C #@F?5E23=6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mv@@5 vC@HE9i ~FEC6249 tG6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}@H[ tG6C8C66? :D AC6A2C:?8 E@ 9@DE :ED 7@FCE9 2??F2= v@@5 vC@HE9i ~FEC6249 tG6?E @? %F6D52J[ yF?6 `e[ 2E d A]>] 2E :ED @77:46 :? pE<:?D] %96 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 2 >62=[ AC6D6?E2E:@?D[ 2?5 2H2C5D] x?7@C>2E:@?2= 3@@E9D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6]k^Am kAm%@ C6D6CG6 2 >62= 2?5 E2<6 A2CE[ :?5:G:5F2=D D9@F=5 42== E96 tG6C8C66? $(rs @77:46 2E afe\f_e\gcdf @C afe\f_e\gcdd @C 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i;62?2]H255=6o6G6C8C66?DH45]4@>Qm;62?2]H255=6o6G6C8C66?DH45]4@>k^2m 3J |2J af]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa… Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion. Watch Now: Related Video Rubio says Strait of Hormuz will open 'one way or the other' The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence